How to get Pawmi in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Generation 9’s resident Electric rodent, Pawmi, is making its way to Pokemon Go. Here’s how trainers can find Pawmi in the wild and whether or not you can get a Shiny version of it.

With the Adventures Abound season beginning in Pokemon Go, tons of new content is coming to the mobile monster-catching game.

Part of that new content is the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event, which brings Pokemon from Scarlet & Violet over to Pokemon Go. Trainers will be able to catch Pokemon like Bombirdier, Nymble, and Frigibax during the event.

Additionally, trainers can also get their hands on Pawmi — Generation 9’s Pikachu clone. Here’s everything you need to know about catching Pawmi, evolving it, and whether or not it can be Shiny.

How to catch Pawmi in Pokemon Go

Pawmi will be available for trainers to find randomly in the wild only from September 10 to September 15, 2023, as part of the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event.

If you’re struggling to find one, you can use Incense to boost the amount of Pokemon that spawn in your radius. You can also check the ‘Nearby’ feature to see if there are any Pawmi in your area.

Unfortunately, you can’t get Pawmi from Eggs or Raid Battles during this event. Still, this could change in the future so be sure to check back here to see any updated information.

How to get Pawmi’s evolutions Pawmo and Pawmot in Pokemon Go

Niantic

Pawmi can evolve into Pawmo by using 25 Pawmi Candy on it. To get the final evolution Pawmot, trainers must walk 25 km with Pawmo as their Buddy Pokemon and then use 100 Pawmi Candy on it.

Pawmo and Pawmot also gain the secondary Fighting-type in addition to its Electric-typing.

Once fully evolved, Pawmot will have a maximum of 2978 CP, a maximum attack stat of 232, and a maximum defense stat of 141.

Can you catch a Shiny Pawmi in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately no, you can’t catch a Shiny Pawmi in Pokemon Go yet. While Pawmi makes its debut in the mobile game during this event, there’s been no official confirmation on when a Shiny version will be added in the future.

If a Shiny Pawmi is made available in Pokemon Go, we will update this article with details on how to find and catch one, so make sure to check back eventually.

There you have it, that's how you can catch Pawmi in Pokemon Go and whether it can be a Shiny.

