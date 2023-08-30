Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Paldea event: New Pokemon, bonuses
Niantic has published information about its Ultra Unlock Paldea event in Pokemon Go, which marks the debut of several creatures.
Niantic previously teased the Ultra Unlock feature during Pokemon Go Fest 2023. After completing 20 challenges, trainers could activate the event’s Ultra Unlock bonuses.
However, information was scarce during Go Fest other than Ultra Unlock’s dates and times.
Now, we have all the details on what Pokemon are appearing for the first time and the Raid schedule.
Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Paldea event dates & times
Niantic’s blog post announced that the event will run from Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.
Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Paldea debuts
- Nymble
- Lokix
- Pawmi
- Pawmo
- Pawmot
- Bombirdier*
- Frigibax
- Arctibax
- Baxcalibur
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Paldea event bonuses
- Four times XP for catching Pokemon
- Four times Stardust for catching Pokemon
- Pokestops may turn gold without using a Golden Lure Module.
- Roaming Form Gimmighoul won’t appear at Golden Pokestops without a Golden Lure Module, but trainers may still find Gimmighoul Coins.
Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Paldea Wild encounters
The following Pokemon will spawn more often in the wild:
- Hoppip*
- Houndour*
- Buizel*
- Fletchling*
- Sprigatito
- Fuecoco
- Quaxly
- Lechonk*
- Nymble
- Pawmi
- Frigibax
Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Raids
You can encounter the following Pokemon in Raids:
One-star
- Unown A*
- Unown D*
- Unown E*
- Unown L*
- Unown P*
Three-star
- Turtonator*
- Kleavor*
- Bombirdier*
Five-star (September 1 – 8)
- Northern Hemisphere: Kartana
- Southern Hemisphere: Celesteela
Five-star (September 8 – 16)
- Southern Hemisphere: Kartana
- Northern Hemisphere: Celesteela
Mega
- Mega Manetric*
Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Paldea Eggs
You can hatch these Pokemon from 7km Eggs during the event:
- Sprigatito
- Fuecoco
- Quaxly
- Lechonk*
Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Paldea Timed Research
The Timed Research that focused on Lechonk from A Paldean Adventure will now run through the end of the event.
Players can purchase the event-exclusive Timed Research for $5.00 (or equivalent pricing in your local currency).
Complete the tasks for the following rewards:
- Two encounters with Pawmi
- Pawmi Backpack avatar item*
- Three Rare Candy
- One Incubator
- 10 Silver Pinap Berries
- 921 Stardust
- 9210 XP
The tasks must be completed before Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.
Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Paldea Field Research encounters
Pawmi is the only Pokemon listed as available to find by completing event-themed Field Research tasks.
Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Paldea new avatar items
Trainers can purchase the following items to celebrate Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC starting September 13, 2023.
- Paldea Set (Kitakami)
- Paldea Backpack (Kitakami)
- Paldea Sandals (Kitakami)
