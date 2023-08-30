Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Paldea event: New Pokemon, bonuses

Niantic has published information about its Ultra Unlock Paldea event in Pokemon Go, which marks the debut of several creatures.

Niantic previously teased the Ultra Unlock feature during Pokemon Go Fest 2023. After completing 20 challenges, trainers could activate the event’s Ultra Unlock bonuses.

However, information was scarce during Go Fest other than Ultra Unlock’s dates and times.

Now, we have all the details on what Pokemon are appearing for the first time and the Raid schedule.

Niantic’s blog post announced that the event will run from Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Paldea debuts

Nymble

Lokix

Pawmi

Pawmo

Pawmot

Bombirdier*

Frigibax

Arctibax

Baxcalibur

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Paldea event bonuses

Four times XP for catching Pokemon

Four times Stardust for catching Pokemon

Pokestops may turn gold without using a Golden Lure Module.

Roaming Form Gimmighoul won’t appear at Golden Pokestops without a Golden Lure Module, but trainers may still find Gimmighoul Coins.

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Paldea Wild encounters

The following Pokemon will spawn more often in the wild:

Hoppip*

Houndour*

Buizel*

Fletchling*

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Lechonk*

Nymble

Pawmi

Frigibax

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Raids

You can encounter the following Pokemon in Raids:

One-star

Unown A*

Unown D*

Unown E*

Unown L*

Unown P*

Three-star

Turtonator*

Kleavor*

Bombirdier*

Five-star (September 1 – 8)

Northern Hemisphere: Kartana

Southern Hemisphere: Celesteela

Five-star (September 8 – 16)

Southern Hemisphere: Kartana

Northern Hemisphere: Celesteela

Mega

Mega Manetric*

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Paldea Eggs

You can hatch these Pokemon from 7km Eggs during the event:

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Lechonk*

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Paldea Timed Research

The Timed Research that focused on Lechonk from A Paldean Adventure will now run through the end of the event.

Players can purchase the event-exclusive Timed Research for $5.00 (or equivalent pricing in your local currency).

Complete the tasks for the following rewards:

Two encounters with Pawmi

Pawmi Backpack avatar item*

Three Rare Candy

One Incubator

10 Silver Pinap Berries

921 Stardust

9210 XP

The tasks must be completed before Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Paldea Field Research encounters

Pawmi is the only Pokemon listed as available to find by completing event-themed Field Research tasks.

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Paldea new avatar items

Trainers can purchase the following items to celebrate Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC starting September 13, 2023.

Paldea Set (Kitakami)

Paldea Backpack (Kitakami)

Paldea Sandals (Kitakami)

That’s everything you need to know about Ultra Unlock Paldea. Check out our other Pokemon Go guides below:

