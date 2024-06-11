How to get Landorus in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

Float like a cloud, sting like a Landorus. Pretty sure that’s the saying. The mighty Genie from Generation 5 — Landorus — has been a mainstay in competitive Pokemon ever since its debut. Thanks mostly to the devastating combination of Flying and Ground-type.

Much like in mainline games like Scarlet & Violet, Landorus is a huge threat in Pokemon Go, meaning it can be a great asset in Battle League teams such as the Master League, as well as in Raids against powerful Electric or Fire-type Pokemon like Heatran, Reshiram, and Zekrom.

If you’re pining to add this powerful Pocket Monster to your team and cause havoc for any unsuspecting opponents, follow our guide to learn how to add both Landorus Incarnate Forme and Landorus Therian Forme to your party, and whether they can be Shiny in Pokemon Go.

Article continues after ad

How to get Landorus Incarnate Forme in Pokemon Go

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

The best way to find Landorus Incarnate Forme in Pokemon Go is through 5-Star Raids. Trainers can battle Landorus Incarnate Forme right now, as it is one of the Raid bosses live at the moment, as part of the Shared Skies season.

Article continues after ad

Then the second way to encounter Landorus in Pokemon Go is as a reward for Go Battle League matches, usually after hitting rank 20 in selected seasons.

If you need help taking down this beast, check out our Landorus Incarnate Forme Raid guide for tips, counters, and weaknesses.

Can Landorus Incarnate Forme be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Landorus Incarnate Forme can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. It was first introduced in March 2021, as part of the Season of Legends. Compared to its regular variant, Shiny Landorus has brighter skin, looking more orange than the brown of its original shade.

Article continues after ad

How to get Landorus Therian Forme in Pokemon Go

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

The easiest way to encounter Landorus Therian Forme in Pokemon Go is through 5-Star Raids, as the Pokemon is one of dozens of Raid bosses that rotate between the seasons. Landorus Therian Forme was last a Raid boss in January 2024. It is not currently confirmed when it will return.

If you want to battle and capture this mighty Flying and Ground-type Pokemon, be sure to check out our Landorus Therian Forme Raid guide.

Article continues after ad

Can Landorus Therian Forme be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, the Shiny version of Landorus Therian Forme is available in Pokemon Go, after being introduced in April 2022. While Incarnate and Therian Landorus have very different bodies, the Shiny variants share a similar color, as Shiny Therian Landorus adopts the same bright yellow/orange tone as Incarnate.

Article continues after ad

That’s all we have on how to get Landorus in Pokemon Go for now, but if you want to complete the Genie trio, be sure also to check out our Raid guides covering Thundurus Incarnate Forme, Thundurus Therian Forme, and Tornadus Therian Forme.