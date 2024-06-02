Pokemon Go players may be stuck on one Season of Legends Research task that requires you to take a snapshot of Landorus. Let’s go over the easiest way for trainers to clear this task once and for all.

In 2021, developer Niantic introduced the Season of Legends Special Research in Pokemon Go. This particular quest has been the bane of many trainers thanks to one specific task: Take a snapshot of Landorus.

Although plenty of players have been unable to complete this task since its introduction three years ago, the time to finish it may finally be here with the Shared Skies season.

This guide will break down how to take a snapshot of Landorus as well as the best way to catch the Legendary Pokemon.

NIANTIC

How to get Landorus in Pokemon Go

Before trainers can take a snapshot of Landorus in Pokemon Go, they first need to catch one for themselves. This can be quite difficult considering Landorus is a Legendary Pokemon, which means it only appears in Raids.

This is a problem for two big reasons. First, Raid battles are inherently more difficult to complete than normal wild encounters. Second, it’s completely up to Niantic to decide when Landorus will return to Raids.

Thankfully, the Pokemon Go developer has confirmed Landorus (Incarnate Forme) will be a Raid boss in Shared Skies. Specifically, it will return in 5-star Raids from June 10, 2024, until June 19, 2024. It will also be a featured Raid Hour on June 12, 2024, from 6 PM to 7 PM local time.

This will be your best time to catch Landorus, as it will be available for nine days before leaving the 5-star Raid rotation.

Niantic

How to take a Snapshot of Landorus in Pokemon Go

Thankfully, taking a snapshot of Landorus is far easier than catching one. To take a snapshot of Landorus, follow these steps:

Open the Pokemon Go app and tap on the Poke Ball icon at the bottom of the screen. Tap on ‘Items’ in the bottom right corner. Scroll down until you find the ‘Camera’ in the Key Items section. Tap ‘Select Pokemon’ and find Landorus. Follow the instructions and take a photo of Landorus.

After doing so, trainers can finally complete the challenge and progress through the rest of the Special Research quest.

And there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about taking a snapshot of Landorus in Pokemon Go. For more guides, check out our hub for the Shared Skies Timed Research quest or the overall best Pokemon in the mobile game.

