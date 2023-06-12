How to get free Shiny Arcanine code in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Pokemon Company is set to release a code for a free Shiny Arcanine during the North America International Championships, here’s how to get it as well as how to redeem it in the game.

Back in April 2023, Professional Pokemon VGC player Paul Chua brought the top trophy home after winning the Europe International Championships.

One of the Pokemon on Paul’s team that got a lot of attention was his Shiny Arcanine, and now trainers will have the chance to get their very own.

Here’s how to get a code for a free Shiny Arcanine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that’s just like Paul’s winning fire-dog.

How to get free Shiny Arcanine code during NAIC

To get the code to redeem a Shiny Arcanine, you must tune into the North America International Championships Livestream between June 30, 2023, and July 3, 2023.

Once the stream begins revealing codes, we will update this article with the latest. All codes must be redeemed by 8 pm ET on July 3.

Serebii has confirmed what moves Shiny Arcanine will have when redeemed, and it’s exactly what Paul Chua used during EUIC back in April.

Tera Type: Grass

Grass Ability: Intimidate

Intimidate Moves: Flare Blitz, Will-o-Wisp, Protect & Extreme Speed

Flare Blitz, Will-o-Wisp, Protect & Extreme Speed Item Held: Safety Goggles

For information on how to redeem the Free Arcanine code, head over to our Mystery Gift codes article for a guide.

Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

