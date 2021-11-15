In the Sinnoh remakes, players will need a special hidden move to access Celestic Town. Here is how to get the Defog HM in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Following your victory at Pastoria Gym, Cynthia will task players with delivering an “Old Charm” to her grandmother in Celestic Town. The only problem is, there is a deep layer of fog blocking Route 210.

Some Trainers may find themselves stuck as the Hidden Move needed can be easy to miss. This guide will take a look at where and how to get the Defog HM in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Advertisement

Contents

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Defog HM

After clearing the Psyducks blocking Route 210, Trainers will immediately be hit with a barrage of white fog. The air becomes so thick that you are unable to move further North into the map.

To access Celestic Town, players will need the Defog HM on their Poketch app. The mechanic summons a wild Staraptor to flap its wings to clear out the mist engulfing the land.

In order to get the special hidden move, however, players will need to find it in Pastoria City – hidden in plain sight!

How to get Defog HM in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

In Pastoria City, immediately heath north to reach the Great Marsh Gate. Enter inside, and talk to the receptionist on the left. Unfortunately, players will have to pony up ₽500 to get the HM.

Advertisement

Once you pay the entry fee for the Safari Game, take the exit to enter the Safari Zone. Inside the Marsh, immediately turn to the right of the entryway and look for a green-haired boy.

Go up to the NPC and talk to him, and he will automatically give you the Defog HM for free. And that’s it! Pretty simple, right? (Minus having to fork over the 500 Pokedollars).

After obtaining the Defog HM, Trainers will need to defeat the Pastoria City Gym Leader Crasher Wake in order to activate the Hidden Move through your Poketch device. If you’ve already cleared the Psyducks blocking Route 210, you can also now progress the map by using the HM to blow the fog away.

Advertisement

The pathway should lead you to Celestic Town where you can complete Cynthia’s quest.

For other Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl guides and walkthroughs, check out these:

How to get Jirachi | How to get Mew | Version exclusives | All Legendary Pokemon | How to get the Poketch | Best starter to pick | All Styles | How to beat all Gym Leaders | How to walk with your Pokemon