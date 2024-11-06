How to tune equipment in Brighter Shores & complete The Obelisk quest

While you can certainly raise your Guard level in Brighter Shores to get stronger, you’ll need to Tune your equipment if you really want to hold your ground in battle.

Whether it’s fishing, farming, making potions, or exploring, it’s hard to say Brighter Shores has nothing going on. However, while exploring all the new locations, you’ll likely discover a few enemies you can’t defeat. This is where Tuning your gear comes in.

Acting as the perfect upgrade to your equipment, Tuning is a vital feature in Brighter Shores. Unfortunately, getting access to it, and completing its quest is far from simple. So, here’s everything you need to know.

How to Tune your gear

To Tune your equipment in Brighter Shores, players need to complete the Obelisk questline. Once they’ve done that, follow the below steps:

Head to the Obelisk. Select ‘Tune Item.’ Choose the item you want to Tune.

Dexerto / Fen Research

With that, lightning will strike and you’re item will be Tuned. Of course, you can only Tune unturned items, so if you can’t find a certain piece of gear, it’s likely it’s already Tuned.

On top of this, if you’re storing your items in the Quartermaster spell, Untuned equipment is in the bottom section, separate from your other items.

How to complete the Obelisk Quest

The Obelisk quest isn’t an easy adventure, there are plenty of puzzles and running about. So, follow the steps below to complete the challenge.

Complete the tutorial. Start The Obelisk quest. Go to the Town Gates and speak with Commander Hacket. Head to Hopeport Obelisk. Locate the missing spike. Find Naybeth the Philosopher. Use the tablets to activate the Obelisk. Find Anjay to unsuppress the Cryoknight. Tune your weapons.

Step 1: Complete the tutorial

Before unlocking The Obelisk questline, you’ll first need to complete the game’s tutorial, which has you making healing potions and battling Goblins.

Once you’ve healed the General, you’ll be able to head back to the Training Camp and begin leveling up your Professions. With that, the tutorial will be complete.

Step 2: Start The Obelisk

Dexerto / Fen Research

Once you’ve completed the tutorial, you can begin The Obelisk quest is found in the top right of your screen, shown by a small scroll with three hexes on it.

Click on this and read the first lines, which will say “I can start this quest by talking to Commander Hackett on the Walls at the Town Gates.

Step 3: Find Commander Hackett





Commander Hackett is found at the Town Gates, which is on the far eastern side of the map. To find it, follow the below steps:

From the training grounds head out through the South exit, where you healed the General. Keep going straight until you get to the Town Square. Head down the path next to Melv’s Fishing Supplies, on the east. Go through Old Street West and Old Street East. Keep going and you’ll arrive at the Town Gates.

Once you’re there, head left or right and go up the stairs. As a warning, you will need to battle some Goblins for this. Commander Hackett will be above the gates waiting.

Speak to him, select “Corporal Bins said you needed help” and he’ll attempt to grant you a brand new sword, but a goblin steals the key. Defeat him for the item and give the key back to the Commander.

He’ll give you two swords and instruct you to take them to the Obelisk.

Step 4: Find the Obelisk





The Obelisk’s location isn’t revealed to you from the start, but you can find it underneath Brannof Boulevard, which is west of the Town Square. To find it, follow these steps:

From the Town Gates, head back through the Old Street East and West to the Town Square. Once in the Town Square, head west down the path to Brannof Boulevard. Take the first left down the path.

Once you head through that path you’ll see Hopeport Obelisk. Interact with it and select your chosen weapon. Unfortunately, Corporal Merissina will explain it’s broken. Naturally, it’s up to you to fix it and find the downspike.

Step 5: Locate the missing spike





Merissina will explain that the downspike is likely washed downstream due to the fast-moving river that runs by the Obelisk.

However, you don’t need to go too far, as the downspike is found in Wilhope Crossing, just South-East of the Town Square.

From the Obelisk head back to the Town Square, going north, then west into the location. Head south past Eel Street Bridge and take the first East turning into Wilhope Crossing. The Spire is found on the right-hand side propped up by a wall.

Interact with it to pick it up, and head back to the Obelisk, going exactly the way you just came. Once there, speak to Merissina and use the item on the Obelisk. Unfortunately, the Spire no longer fits. Merissina will conclude that the plumes of ice magic are holding the other spikes on.

You’ll be given a tablet to decipher, which can be found by selecting the Obelisk quest and clicking on the new Tablet. You’ll be as lost as Merissina is, so speak to her and she’ll ask you to find Naybeth the Philosopher.

Step 6: Find Naybeth the Philosopher





Naybeth is found back at the Town Gates, so from the Obelisk go north, then head back to the town square and go down Old Street West, following all the way to the Town Gates.

Once there, look to your right for the only building you can enter, it’s a white house with a white roof. Head inside and speak to Naybeth.

She’ll explain it’s ancient Cren and will give you four stone tablets to help fix the structure. So, with that, head back to the Obelisk.

Step 7: Use the tablets to activate the Obelisk











When you’re back, you’ll want to activate the magic in the Obelisk. To do this, take a look at the tablet Merissina gave you and align the runes you just got to this. Simply place down the runes on the Ancient Posts nearby in the same format as the images.

So, the top left of the full rune goes in the top left Ancient post and so on. If you’re confused, take a look at the images above, which will showcase every rune and its rightful place.

Once they’re all in the right place, a mysterious figure will appear.

Step 8: Find Anjay to unsuppress the Cryoknight’s magic

Dexerto / Fen Research

A Cryoknight will appear, and they’ll attempt to fix it with Cryo magic but will fail due to the Magic Surpressor around the region. So, you’ll need to head over to Anjay to help unsuppress the Cryoknight’s Magic.

Anjay can be found back at the Training Ground, so we suggest teleporting back to the Hopeport Portal Stone and finding Anjay from there.

Once there, speak to Anjay and select “we need you to grant magic access to a Cryoknight.” After hearing of a Cryoknight, he’ll want to go see it for themselves, so head back to the Obelisk once more. Anjay will remove the suppressor and the Cyroknight will fix the magic issue and therefore fix the Obelisk.

Step 9: Tune the two weapons

Dexerto / Fen Research

All that’s left for you to do is Tune the two weapons. To do this, follow the below steps:

Click on the Obelisk and select ‘Tune Item.’ Select the item you want to Tune.

With that, lightning will strike and your item will be Tuned. All that’s left to do is head back to the Town Gates and speak to Commander Hackett.

With that, the quest will be complete and you’ll be free to Tune your weapons. While exploring and finding new gear, be sure to take a look at our tips to get rich quick, or whether the Premium Pass is worth you buying.