How to complete The Lost Shipment in Brighter Shores

Brighter Shores is filled with exciting quests, but few are as challenging as The Lost Shipment, which requires high levels in multiple professions, and a style change.

The Lost Shipment has baffled multiple players since the game came out in early access. After all, it features plenty of riddles and some tricky challenges for players to go through in order to get back the lost Carthian Plumbatae.

So, to ensure you can get the pretty impressive rewards, here’s how to complete The Lost Shipment quest in Brighter Shores.

The Lost Shipment requirements

Before starting The Lost Shipment questline, you’ll need to prioritize a few things:

Reach level 25 Fishing .

. Reach a minimum of level 25 Guard .

. Remove your guard armor.

The Fetid Flounder is a challenging catch, and will only be available to those with a level 25 in the profession. On top of this, you’ll need to defeat some thieves to complete the quest – these aren’t easy fights, so reaching a power of 25 will give you the survivability you need.

Though, it’s still recommended to grab some healing potions just in case, and ready the Immunity spell if things get tricky.

Lastly, players should remove any guard armor they’re wearing at the beginning of the quest, wearing that clothing will give you away when you meet with Captain Shirker.

How to complete The Lost Shipment

The Lost Shipment is a tricky challenge to complete in Brighter Shores, but to do so, follow these steps:

Head to Brannof’s Dining Room. Go to the Vincible and speak to Captain Shirker. Go for a meal with him at the Delectable Dab. Have a conversation with him over food. Find the man in the Blue Waistcoat. Go to the hairdresser. Head to the Hooked Hand. Catch a Fetid Flounder. Send a message. Sell the Fetid Flounder. Follow the Stranger. Kill the Thieves.

Step 1: Go to Brannof’s Dining Room





To activate The Lost Shipment quest, players need to head over to Brannof’s Dining Room, which is found just west of the Town Square and past Brannof Boulevard. Once there, head through Brannof Hall’s Hallway and into Brannof’s Dining Room.

Once there, speak to Cohen who’s wearing the green tabard, he should have a quest marker above his name. Upon speaking to him, he’ll explain that he lost a sizeable shipment of Carthian Plumbatae. He’ll instruct you to speak to Captain Shirker first.

Step 2: Head to the Vincible and meet Captain Shirker





With your Guard clothes removed, head over to the Vincible, which can be found by going south to the water, then east until you reach the East Waterfront. Then head down the second dock and onto the ship.

Captain Shirker will be standing by the wheel. Go up and speak to him and invite him for a meal. He’ll suggest heading to the Delectable Dab.

Step 3: Go for a meal at the Delectable Dab





Follow the Captain to the Delectable Dab, which is located just under the Training Ground. We suggest teleporting from the Vincible to the Portal Stone, then heading through eh training ground and going down the first major right down to the Restaurant.

Once inside players will need to speak to the Captain and strike up a conversation. It’s best to not talk about the Lost Shipment or the Guard. You’re best going through every dialogue option until you have none left but to speak about the Lost Shipment.

Once you do, he’ll explain that he spoke to a man in a blue waistcoat, which serves as your next lead.

Step 4: Find the man in the blue waistcoat

Dexerto / Fen Research

The man in the blue waistcoat is found in the Town Square, south of Stone Street, which is where you exited the restaurant from.

Speak to the map and he’ll tell you all about a man named Monobrow Sam. Unfortunately, you’ll need to impersonate him, which means you need to head to the hairdressers.

Step 5: Go to the hairdresser





The hairdresser can be found just off Old Street West, in the first house you can enter on the left as you walk in.

Players will need to pay just under 10 silver for a haircut and ask for a monobrow to truly impersonate Sam himself.

Step 6: Go to the Hooked Hand





With your new haircut, head over to the Hooked Hand, which is found just off Central Waterfront. Inside are two men called Wellington and Nelson. Speak to them and don’t mention anything about the Guard or the Lost Shipment.

As you’re talking, a man named Harris Slant will appear, speak to him and ask about the plumbatae. He’ll tell you about a man named The Illusion, which requires you to find a Fetid Flounder and write a message.

Step 7: Catch the Fetid Flounder





The Fetid Flounder can be located in the Overgrown Pond, just north of the Sea Road. Once there, you should be able to spot the Fetid Flounder swimming with the Pond Weed.

Grab your rod and fish this creature out. As previously mentioned, you’ll need to be level 25 in fishing to do so.

Step 8: Send a message





Once you’ve got the Flounder, you need to send a message along with it. This is best found in Brannof’s Chamber, so we recommend teleporting back to the Portal Stone and heading over there from the Training Grounds. Go to the Town Square and head West. Once you get inside the Hallway, go North into the Chamber.

Inside will be a Quill and some Paper. Take these from the desk and open your quest inventory. Use the Quill and Inc on the paper and write an order for the plumbatae.

Step 9: Sell the Fetid Flounder

Dexerto / Fen Research The Fishmonger will be happy to take your Fetid Flounder.

With the message and the fish, head over to the Frequently Fresh Fish Stall on Eel Street, south of the Town Centre. Speak to Flounder the Fishmonger and pay him (he hates the fish that much) to take it off your hands.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll need to hide, to find ‘The Illusion’. Head to the nearby bush and lurk behind it to successfully stay hidden. Shortly after, a Furtive Stranger will appear and buy the Fetid Flounder.

Step 10: Follow the Stranger





Now they’ve brought it, you need to follow them. Head through Wilhope Crossing, down Wilhope Passage and you’ll find yourself in Monob Row, a rather seedy location in Hopeport.

If you’ve kept up with the Stranger, they’ll knock on a door and head inside. Do the same as they did, claiming you’re Monobrow Sam and you’ll get access. Though before you head in, reequip your armor… you’re going to need it.

Step 11: Kill the Thieves

Dexerto / Fen Research

Through that door is a Thieves’ Den with two deadly Thieves inside ready to fight you. Both of these are quite high level, so be sure to have your Healing Potions and high Guard level ready.

Simply defeat the two Thieves, wait for the Guard to burst in and watch as the investigation comes to an end.

Lost Shipment rewards

Dexerto / Fen Research

After defeating the Thieves, you’ll be given the following rewards, which help massively towards maxing out your Fisherman XP and Guard XP.

15,600 Fisherman XP

17,200 Guard XP

Rare Carthian Plumbatae

So, that’s how to complete The Lost Shipment in Better Shores. If you’re struggling with the battle at the end, be sure to look into how to increase your Guard XP with our guide. Or take a look at how to get hold of Secateurs if you’re wanting to get into a more calm profession.