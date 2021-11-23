How to get all Rotom forms in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Trying to find Rotom and get the different Rotom forms in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is a big challenge, but this guide should make it much easier for you.

The Pokedex for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is stacked. There are lots of different legendaries to find, from Rayquaza to Mew, not to mention Palkia and Dialga.

While Rotom might not be a legendary Pokemon, it’s certainly very different from many others you will find on your travels. In fact, without some research, you may never find yourself in an encounter with one – as it hides in the shadows.

So, let’s take a look at where Rotom spawns in the Sinnoh region, how to get there, and how you can get all Rotom forms.

Where to find Rotom in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Rotom has a unique spawn location and encounter in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and is only available in the post-game once you have completed the story.

Here’s how to find it:

Load up Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl on your Nintendo Switch. Complete the game’s story until you reach Elite 4. Visit Eterna City. Head to the right side of the city, over the bridge, and onto Route 205 towards Eterna Forest. Use cut on the first opportunity, walk towards the Old Chateau. Enter, go up the left staircase, and take the first door. Take a left, enter the first door after that, and go inside the room. Make sure the time is after 8pm in-game and interact with the TV. Rotom is going to spawn and your encounter starts! Collect the Secret Key it drops after you have caught it.

If you need to change your time, here’s how to do it.

How to get all Rotom forms in Pokemon BDSP

If you’re looking to unlock all of the different Rotom forms in Pokemon BDSP, we would suggest breeding it and then following these instructions below. That way, you can use your multiple Rotom to get each of the appliance-shaped forms:

Visit Eterna City after catching your Rotom. Head towards the building on top of the Pokemon Center, run by Team Galactic. Enter Team Galactic’s building with your Secret Key. Go to the top left of the ground floor and interact with the wall, with your character’s back facing the screen. Open the secret door. Interact with all different Rotom-colored appliances in the room, which will allow you to turn your Rotom into any of the forms!

How many Rotom forms are there?

There are five Rotom forms in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl:

Heat Rotom

Frost Rotom

Mow Rotom

Wash Rotom

Fan Rotom

That’s everything you need to know to get Rotom and unlock all of its different forms, of which there are five. For more location and evolution guides, check these out:

