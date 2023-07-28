How to get a Feebas in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

Here’s a look at how Pokemon Go trainers can find a Feebas in the mobile game, and whether a Shiny version of it can be found.

Those who played Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire will likely remember the struggle to find Feebas, a Water-type Pokemon, and then try to evolve one into the powerful Milotic. Feebas was found in one specific location on the map, and players then needed to meticulously up its Beauty attribute in order to evolve one.

In Pokemon Go, the steps are a bit different.

Here’s a breakdown on how to find Feebas, plus how to evolve one and whether a Shiny version of it can be found.

How to get Feebas in Pokemon Go

Feebas can be found in the wild or via the completion of special tasks for Field and Special Research, among others.

We should note that Feebas is a Water-type Pokemon. This is important, as Water-type Pokemon are found more frequently in rainy conditions.

Additionally, make sure to be on the lookout for Field Research, Special Research, and Community Days. For example, trainers that hatched two Eggs during the July Field Research were able to receive a Feebas as a reward.

How to evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokemon Go

Players can evolve Feebas by feeding it 100 Candies, after walking with it for 20km as a Buddy.

Can Feebas be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Feebas can be Shiny in Pokemon Go.

Trainers can find a Shiny version of Feebas in the mobile game at random. Though the odds are rare it is indeed possible to get a Shiny version of this Pokemon.

That’s all you need to know about Feebas in Pokemon Go. If needed, make sure to check out more of our Go guides.

