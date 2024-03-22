How to find Shroomish in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

The Grass-type Shroomish will have an increased spawn rate during the Verdant Wonders event celebrating the Mythical Zarude. Here’s how you can catch and evolve Shroomish, as well as whether you’ll be able to find its Shiny version in the mobile game.

With over 1000 Pokemon, more and more creatures keep making their way into Pokemon Go, while others have been there for what seems to be forever, like Shroomish.

This Gen 3 Pokemon was introduced to the game back in 2017 and now it will spawn more often thanks to the Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge featuring plenty of Grass-type Pokemon such as Bulbasaur, Oddish, and even a special Cottonee.

Here’s how you can catch and evolve Shroomish, as well as whether or not its Shiny version is available.

How to get Shroomish in Pokemon Go

Currently, there’s only way players can get a Shroomish in the game is through a wild encounter.

Shroomish can only be found in the wild, however, thanks to the Verdant Wonders event, it will spawn more frequently from March 21, 2014, at 10:00 AM until March 25, 2024, at 8:00 PM local time.

Previously, trainers were able to hatch Shroomish from 5 km Eggs and encounter it as a reward for completing Field Research Tasks like “Earn 5 hearts with your buddy: 2021″ or Special Research Tasks such as Lush Jungle – 3rd part: Use 15 Berries to help catch a Pokemon”.

How to evolve Shroomish into Breloom in Pokemon Go

Shroomish only has one evolution, and getting it is very simple. To evolve Shroomish into Breloom, you just need to feed it 50 Candy.

Remember that if you’re low on Candy, you can use Pinap Berries to double the candies you get per catch. Additionally, you can send your extra Shroomish to Professor Willow or set it up as your Buddy.

However, with the amount of Shrooming popping up during the event, you shouldn’t have any trouble gathering the required amount.

Can Shroomish be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Shroomish can be Shiny in Pokemon Go and if players are lucky enough, they’ll be able to catch one – or more- during the event.

Shiny Shroomish was added to the game during the Pokemon Go Fest 2022, however, spotting one of these special variants is not easy, as you’ll have to tap on as many wild Shroomish as you can until you find it.

That’s all you need to know about Shroomish, its evolution, and Shiny version in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the links below:

