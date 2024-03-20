GamingPokemon

How to complete Pokemon Go Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge

Chris Studley
Verdant Wonders event in Pokemon Go

Here’s what needs to be done in order to complete the Pokemon Go Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge.

The Pokemon Go Verdant Wonders event kicked off on March 21, one that will give fans the chance to get the mythical Pokemon called Zarude.

Additionally, the event’s itinerary includes a special Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge, one that upon completion will yield XP, Stardust, and the chance at a special Pokemon encounter.

So, here’s a look at all the Pokemon that need to be caught to get this Collection Challenge done.

Pokemon Go Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge explained

Here’s a look at all the creatures that need to be obtained in the Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge courtesy of Leek Duck:

PokemonHow to Obtain itSprite
BulbasaurAs a wild spawnBulbasaur sprite in Pokemon Go
IvysaurEvolve BulbasaurIvysaur sprite in Pokemon Go
OddishAs a wild spawnOddish Pokemon Go Dex
GloomEvolve OddishGloom in Pokemon Go
HoppipAs a wild spawnHoppip Pokemon Go Dex
SkiploomEvolve HoppipSkiploom sprite in Pokemon Go
ShroomishAs a wild spawnShroomish
BreloomEvolve ShroomishPokemon Go Breloom
CottoneeAs a wild spawnCottonee
WhimsicottEvolve CottoneeWhimsicott

All the Pokemon in this challenge are either creatures that will spawn more frequently during the event or can be evolved into one needed to complete the challenge.

However, keep in mind that not all evolution forms for this challenge will be easy to obtain. One will need a Sun Stone in order to evolve Cottonee into Whimsicott.

Those who complete the Pokemon Go Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge will receive a Flower Crown Cottonee encounter, 5,000 XP, and 2,500 Stardust.

