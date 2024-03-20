How to complete Pokemon Go Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge

Here’s what needs to be done in order to complete the Pokemon Go Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge.

The Pokemon Go Verdant Wonders event kicked off on March 21, one that will give fans the chance to get the mythical Pokemon called Zarude.

Additionally, the event’s itinerary includes a special Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge, one that upon completion will yield XP, Stardust, and the chance at a special Pokemon encounter.

So, here’s a look at all the Pokemon that need to be caught to get this Collection Challenge done.

Pokemon Go Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge explained

Here’s a look at all the creatures that need to be obtained in the Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge courtesy of Leek Duck:

Pokemon How to Obtain it Sprite Bulbasaur As a wild spawn Ivysaur Evolve Bulbasaur Oddish As a wild spawn Gloom Evolve Oddish Hoppip As a wild spawn Skiploom Evolve Hoppip Shroomish As a wild spawn Breloom Evolve Shroomish Cottonee As a wild spawn Whimsicott Evolve Cottonee

All the Pokemon in this challenge are either creatures that will spawn more frequently during the event or can be evolved into one needed to complete the challenge.

However, keep in mind that not all evolution forms for this challenge will be easy to obtain. One will need a Sun Stone in order to evolve Cottonee into Whimsicott.

Those who complete the Pokemon Go Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge will receive a Flower Crown Cottonee encounter, 5,000 XP, and 2,500 Stardust.

