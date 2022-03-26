How to get Shiny Cottonee & evolution Whimsicott in Pokemon Go

Cottonee is making its Shiny debut in Pokemon Go, and we’ve got tips on how to catch this rare variant during the Weekend Park Spotlight event and evolve it into Whimsicott.

Niantic are hosting a special Weekend Park Spotlight at the end of March. Unlike the regular Spotlight Hours, this event will last for a whole weekend, and the headliner is the Grass/Fairy-type Cottonee.

Players will have loads of chances to catch Cottonee when visiting parks, but the most exciting feature is that you’ll be able to encounter Shiny Cottonee for the first time in Pokemon Go (if you’re lucky)!

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find all the details you need to catch Cottonee and evolve it into Whimsicott.

Contents

How to catch Shiny Cottonee in Pokemon Go

Shiny Cottonee is making its long-awaited debut during the Lush Jungle Weekend Park Spotlight event, which begins on Saturday, March 26 at 10am and ends on Sunday, March 27, at 8pm.

Although it will still be possible to catch Shiny Cottonee after the Weekend Park Spotlight ends, it’s best to try and get it during this event as there will be hundreds of Cottonee to find by visiting real-life parks.

It’s not guaranteed that you’ll find a Shiny Cottonee, but the best way to increase your chances is to tap on as many wild Cottonee as you can and simply leave the encounter if it’s not a Shiny version.

Advertisement

Remember, you can also use Incense and Lure Modules where that’s possible to get more Cottonee spawns.

How to evolve Cottonee into Whimsicott in Pokemon Go

To evolve Cottonee into its final form Whimsicott, you’ll need to collect 50 Candy and a Sun Stone. We’ve got a guide to getting a Sun Stone right here which should help you find one if you need it.

Although evolving Cottonee into Whimsicott may seem like the obvious thing to do, we would actually recommend not evolving your best Cottonee if you like to compete in the Pokemon Go Battle League.

Read More: All upcoming events in Pokemon Go

This is because Cottonee is a standout in both the Little Cup and the Little Jungle Cup, where there’s a 500 CP limit for entry. Both of these Cups are appearing in the Go Battle League Interlude Season.

Advertisement

Whimsicott, meanwhile, doesn’t have much use in the Go Battle League at all. It can perform okay in the Go Battle League, but nowhere near as good as Cottonee in the Little Jungle Cup.

Now you know how to find a Shiny Cottonee and evolved it, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Pokemon Go current Raid Bosses