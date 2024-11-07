Elden Ring directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Elden Ring directory: Quick links to our tips & guidesDexerto
It’s no secret that Elden Ring is hard but don’t worry, our experts have scoured every inch of the Lands Between and the Land of Shadow to help you get the most from FromSoftware’s critically acclaimed RPG.
Elden Ring is one of the best games ever made. We ranked it the best game of all time and gave both the base game and its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion glowing reviews. But, to beat all of the bosses, you’ll need to be armed with the best builds, weapons, spells, and strategies, and that’s where our experts come in.
Here are links to all of our best guides for the base game and Shadow of the Erdtree.
Builds & best list guides
- Best builds
- Best Spirit Summon Ashes
- Best Ashes of War
- Best spells
- Best early weapons for all builds
- Best Strength weapons and where to find them
- Best Faith weapons and where to find them
- Best Staffs and where to find them
- Best armor sets and where to find them
- Best bows ranked
- Best Starting Gifts
- All character classes
- Best starting class to pick for your first run
- How to change gender
- How to plan your build
Boss guides
- How many bosses are in Elden Ring?
- Mohg Lord of Blood
- Fire Giant
- Hoarah Loux
- Rennala
- Soldier of Godrick
- Godfrey
- Draconic Tree Sentinel
- Red Wolf of Radagon
- Morgott the Omen King
- Flying Dragon Agheel
- Grave Warden
- Pumpkin Head
- Rykard
- Stonedigger Troll
- Margit the Fell Omen
- Godrick the Grafted
- Tree Sentinels
- Radagon & the Elden Beast
- Malenia
- Maliketh
- Commander Niall
- Starscourge Radahn
Location guides
- Where to find Bell Bearings
- Where to find Gold Scarab talisman
- Where to find Golden Seeds
- Where to find Sacred Tears
- Where to find Smithing Stones in Elden Ring
- Where to find all map fragments
- Where to find Margit’s Shackle
- How to get the Academy Glintstone Key
- How to get Berserk Easter egg Greatsword
- How to get the Hand of Malenia Katana
- How to get the Meteoric Ore Blade
- How to get the Meteorite Staff
- How to get the Moonveil Katana
- How to get the Rivers of Blood Katana
- How to get the White Mask of Varre
- Where to find the Icerind hatchet
- Where to find Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes
- How to get the Twinblade
- Where to find Ash of War: Bloodhound’s Step
- Where to find Ash of War: Seppuku
- Where to find Ash of War: Hoarfrost Stomp
- Blessed Dew Talisman location
- Where to find Icon Shield
- How to find Blaidd’s armor set
- How to get the Winged Scythe
- How to get the Uchigatana
- How to find the Ringed Finger
- All overworld dungeon locations
Systems, platforms & settings guides
- Best PC settings for FPS, performance, stability
- Can you play Elden Ring on Steam Deck?
- PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs
- Is it cross-platform?
- Is it on Xbox Game Pass?
- Best mods for PC
- How to enable ray tracing
- Elden Ring Achievements & Trophies list
Shadow of the Erdtree guides
- How to start Shadow of the Erdtree
- When does Shadow of the Erdtree take place?
- Who is Messmer the Impaler?
- Who is Miquella?
- Will there be more Elden Ring DLC after Shadow of the Erdtree?
- Scadutree Fragments & Revered Spirit Ash explained
- How to unlock Dragon Form
Shadow of the Erdtree boss guides
- How many bosses are in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?
- Divine Beast Dancing Lion
- Rellana, Twin Moon Knight
- Golden Hippopotamus
- Romina, Saint of the Bud
- Messmer The Impaler
- Followers of Miquella
- Promised Consort Radahn
- Ancient Dragon Senessax
- Bayle the Dread
- Putrescent Knight
- Furnace Golem
- Jagged Peak Drakes
Shadow of the Erdtree location guides
- New Crystal Tear locations
- New Sorcery & Incantation locations
- New Armor set locations
- New Talisman locations
- New Map Fragment locations
- Larval Tear locations
- New NPC locations
Our team of Elden Ring experts
Our team of Elden Ring experts has been led by senior writer Sam Smith who reviewed both the base game and expansion. Across the team, there isn’t anything they don’t know about the Lands Between or the Land of Shadow.
