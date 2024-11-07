Elden Ring directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

It’s no secret that Elden Ring is hard but don’t worry, our experts have scoured every inch of the Lands Between and the Land of Shadow to help you get the most from FromSoftware’s critically acclaimed RPG.

Elden Ring is one of the best games ever made. We ranked it the best game of all time and gave both the base game and its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion glowing reviews. But, to beat all of the bosses, you’ll need to be armed with the best builds, weapons, spells, and strategies, and that’s where our experts come in.

Article continues after ad

Here are links to all of our best guides for the base game and Shadow of the Erdtree.

FromSoftware

Builds & best list guides

Boss guides

Location guides

Systems, platforms & settings guides

FromSoftware

Shadow of the Erdtree guides

Shadow of the Erdtree boss guides

Shadow of the Erdtree location guides

Our team of Elden Ring experts

Our team of Elden Ring experts has been led by senior writer Sam Smith who reviewed both the base game and expansion. Across the team, there isn’t anything they don’t know about the Lands Between or the Land of Shadow.

Article continues after ad

For more of our Elden Ring coverage, you can check out all of our articles here.