How to find Celesteela in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

The Legendary Ultra Beast Pokemon Celesteela is coming back to Pokemon Go, but how do you get hold of it and can you catch a Shiny? Here’s all you need to know.

Celesteela is an incredibly powerful Legendary Pokemon and as such Pokemon Go players are always eager to add them to their roster. However, with its nature as a Legendary Ultra Beast, grabbing one of the game’s most unique Pokemon isn’t as simple as the likes of Pikachu or a Magikarp.

So, with that in mind, here’s how to get Celesteela in Pokemon Go and whether you’ll be lucky enough to catch as Shiny when the Pokemon debuts once again.

Article continues after ad

Contents

How to get Celesteela in Pokemon Go

Niantic

Celesteela will be available to catch in 5-star raids during the Sizeable Surprises event. However, you’ll have to be in the Southern Hemisphere for it to appear.

Unfortunately, it’s not available in the wild, so you’ll need to prepare accordingly if you want the chance to add this powerful Pokemon to your Pokedex.

Article continues after ad

Can Celesteela be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go players will be thrilled to discover that while Celesteela cannot currently be Shiny, it will be made available in 5-Star Raids during the Sizable Surprises event.

The event itself starts on April 4, 2024, and ends on April 9, 2024, so if you want to catch a Shiny, be sure to raid during these times. For more information on the event, check out our guide.

Article continues after ad

That’s all you need to know about Celesteela in Pokemon Go. If needed, make sure to check out more of our Go guides:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips