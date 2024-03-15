Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer uses Magikarp to sweep 7-Star Tera Charizard

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is hosting 7-Star Charizard Tera Raid battles, and one skilled trainer has managed to OHKO the powerful boss with a measly Magikarp.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s celebration of the anniversary of Red & Green’s Japanese release is almost at an end, meaning the special Tera Raid reruns have almost concluded.

Trainers could take on 7-Star Venusaur in early March 2024, followed closely by 7-Star Blastoise. Now, trainers can take on the Dragon Tera Type Charizard until March 17, 2024.

Before this special Tera Raid rerun is gone for good, however, one trainer took it upon themselves to figure out how to KO Charizard with Gen 1’s weakest Pokemon: Magikarp. Here’s how they did it.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan OHKO’s 7-Star Charizard with Magikarp

The OHKO Magikarp strategy comes from a Reddit user named Nommable123, who’s made an ongoing series on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit out of knocking out powerful 7-Star Tera Raid bosses using Magikarp.

The trainer broke down the strategy and team comp they used in the comments below so trainers with a team of three other friends can try this out for themselves.

First off, the OP used a team comp consisting of an Alcremie with the move Decorate, a Samurott holding a Covert Cloak, a Sylveon holding a Covert Cloak, and a Magikarp with a Choice Band.

To begin, Magikarp used Def Cheer, but only if they were not hit by Charizard’s Overheat. This is because trainers need to get Magikarp’s health in the right zone for Flail to do max damage.

Next, Alcremie used Decorate on Magikarp three times to raise its Attack Stat by six stages.

Samurott then used Screech on Charizard twice to lower its Defense by four stages, while Sylveon set up an Attack Cheer and used Skill Swap on Magikarp to give it Pixilate.

Giving Magikarp Pixilate is key to this strat, as it will make Flail Super Effective against the Dragon Tera Type Charizard.

Finally, Samurott uses False Swipe on Magikarp to get Flail into max damage range and Magikarp lets loose to knock Charizard out in just one hit.

While plenty of trainers have devised their own OHKO strategies for 7-Star Charizard, using Magikarp to pull it off may just top the list.