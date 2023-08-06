How to evolve Tyrogue in Pokemon Go: All evolutions explained

Many Pokemon fans likely know that Tyrogue has multiple different evolutions: Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan or Hitmontop. But did you know that in Pokemon Go you can actually choose which of these the small Fighting-type evolves into? Here, we explain how.

The kicking Hitmonlee and punching Hitmonchan have been a part of the Pokemon franchise since the days of Red & Blue. Tyrogue and Hitmontop, on the other hand, were introduced in Gen 2.

The introduction of Johto saw the addition of numerous ‘pre-evolutions’ of popular Pokemon. One of those happened to be Tyrogue. Thus, the Scuffle Pokemon can evolve into any of these three.

But, how exactly does Tyrogue’s evolution process in Pokemon Go work? Let’s go over what trainers need to know.

All Tyrogue evolutions in Pokemon Go

Tyrogue’s destined evolution in Pokemon isn’t random. There’s also no “name trick’ here, unlike Eevee — which does have the ability to evolve into one of several different Pokemon.

First off, trainers will need 25 Candies to evolve Tyrogue. From there, take a look at the IVs.

Species in Pokemon Go have three different types of individual value (IV) – attack, defense and HP. These determine the potential of a given Pokemon but in the case of Tyrogue, also what it will evolve into.

This is based on which of these IVs is the highest. It will evolve into the following:

Attack: Hitmonlee

Defense: Hitmonchan

HP: Hitmontop

If there’s a tie between any of the stats, Tyrogue’s evolution will be one of the three at random, depending on what stats are tied. If all three are the same, it will be a random evolution between the three.

Movesets for Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan and Hitmontop

None of the three rank particularly high in the Pokemon Go meta. However, here are some movesets for those who are interested in using any of the three in the meta.

Hitmonlee

For Hitmonlee, trainers should opt for Double Kick (Fast Move), Close Combat & Stone Edge (Charged Moves).

We’ll start the look at the best movesets for the three Tyrogue evolutions with Hitmonlee. As of this writing, PvPoke rates Hitmonlee as the worst option in both Great and Ultra League.

Double Kick is the preferred Fast Move, with Close Combat and Stone Edge the optimal Charged Moves.

Hitmontop

For Hitmontop, we recommend Counter as a Fast Move, and Close Combat and Stone Edge as Charged Moves.

The next Tyrogue evolution we’ll go over is Hitmontop. Hitmontop’s ranked #87 PvPoke’s Great League rankings and #129 in the Ultra League as of August 2023. Thus, one could do worse.

Hitmontop has a great Fast Move in Counter. It has 4 damage per turn, has excellent energy generation and even benefits from same type attack bonus (STAB).

It also has decent Charge Moves in Close Combat and Stone Edge. Gyro Ball is another move it is capable of but this is considered the worst of the three.

Hitmonchan

We recommend Counter as a Fast Move, along with Close Combat and Ice Punch as Charged Moves.

Hitmonchan does have access to Counter, as well. Then, one can then pair it with a STAB move in Close Combat and Ice Punch. The latter’s a good balance against Flying and Dragon-type Pokemon.

However, Pokebattler does give a Counter/Ice Punch/Thunder Punch a slightly higher Win% figure.

Hitmonchan is rated #124 in the Ultra League rankings per PvPoke, and its Shadow version ranked #119 in the Great League.

