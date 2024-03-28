Pancham is one of the most annoying Pokemon to evolve in Pokemon Go. Here’s our guide on how you can evolve Pancham into Pangoro.

Pancham is one of several ‘mons in Pokemon Go that requires using the Buddy mechanic to evolve it, where the player’s actions on the overworld are the metric for allowing it to achieve its final form. Fortunately, players will have ample opportunities to evolve Pancham during the next Pokemon Go event.

Here’s how you can evolve Pancham into Pangoro in Pokemon Go:

How to evolve Pancham into Pangoro in Pokemon Go

To evolve Pancham into Pangoro in Pokemon Go, you need 50 Pancham Candy and to catch 32 Dark-type Pokemon while Pancham is your Buddy.

Both of these requirements can be extremely easy or difficult, depending on what’s happening in Pokemon Go at that moment in time.

To acquire the Pancham candy, you’ll need to catch/transfer many of them. In the past, it was available in Pokemon Eggs, as Raid bosses, and as a reward for defeating Team Rocket Grunts.

As of the time of writing, Pancham is available in 12km Pokemon Eggs as part of the World of Wonders: Taken Over event, which means now is a great time to take a shot at evolving it into a Pangoro.

For the Dark-type Pokemon, you’ll be at the mercy of whatever Pokemon are cycled in for wild encounters and Raids.

As of the time of writing, the Pokemon Go World of Wonders Taken Over event is showcasing increased encounters with Dark-type Pokemon, so this is a great time to try and evolve Pancham.

You also need to ensure that Pancham is set as your Buddy. It helps to do this as soon as possible, as you never know when you’ll encounter a Dark-type Pokemon in the wild.

Once both requirements are met, select your Pancham in the Pokemon menu and the option to evolve it will no longer be greyed out.

That’s all you need to know to evolve Pancham into Pangoro in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check our guides below:

