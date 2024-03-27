Pancham is the surprise winner of Pokemon Go’s latest event

Pokemon Go‘s ongoing Taken Over event makes now the perfect time for those looking to evolve a Pancham into Pangoro to play the game.

If you’re hoping to evolve a Pancham into Pangoro in Pokemon Go, there’s never been a better time than now, thanks to the ongoing Taken Over event, which runs until Sunday, March 31.

Pancham has a unique evolution method in both the console games and Pokemon Go. While specifics differ, the adorable FIghting-type panda Pokemon must be influenced in some way by Dark-types, resulting in its Fighting/Dark-type evolution, Pangoro.

To evolve the Playful Pokemon in Pokemon Go, players must have 50 Pancham Candy and catch 32 Dark-type Pokemon while Pancham is set as their Buddy. That number sounds weirdly specific, but it’s a reference to the level at which Pancham can evolve in the video games.

This means getting Pangoro can be a challenge, as Dark-types aren’t particularly common under normal circumstances in Pokemon Go.

However, as pointed out by a Reddit user posting on TheSilphRoad, the Taken Over event increases the odds of encountering Pokemon like Purrloin, Murkrow, and Zorua. This means that if you set Pancham as your Buddy, you should easily be able to reach the 32 required Dark-type catches.

Events like this, just like Dark-type Pokemon, don’t appear every day, so any player hoping to fill that slot in their Pokedex should take advantage of this rare opportunity.