Pancham Pokemon Go Raid guide: Weaknesses, counters, How to evolve, CP, Shiny Pancham - Dexerto

Pancham is finally debuting in Pokemon Go for a limited time event in May, added to wild encounters and in Raids. Luckily for you, we’ve got everything you need to know to find one and cross it off your Pokedex.

New Pokemon have been making their debuts throughout the month, thanks to the Luminous Legends X and Y events hosted in-game.

These events will see the introduction of very popular Pokemon, including Legendary Xerneas, Sylveon, and more! Next up for Raids, however, is the cute panda Pokemon, which evolves into Pangoro – which potentially has a future place in the Go meta.

If you would like to get yourself one in Pokemon Go, we’ve got you covered.

How to catch Pancham Pokemon Go

Pancham Pokemon Go release date

Pancham is available in Pokemon Go between May 11 to May 17, 2021.

The Pokemon will be available in Raid Battles and can only be caught with Premier Balls. After that, it will be available in Strange Eggs.

How to evolve Pancham in Pokemon Go

Pancham evolves into Pangoro with just a few simple steps:

Load up Pokemon Go. Set Pancham as your Buddy Pokemon. Encounter and catch 32 Dark-type Pokemon. Collect 50 Pancham Candy in Pokemon Go. Evolve your Pokemon into Pangoro!

Is Shiny Pancham in Pokemon Go?

Shiny Pancham will not be available in Pokemon Go for its debut, just the normal version. This may change in the future, and we await more details from Niantic.

Moveset

Pancham is capable of five moves, ranging from Normal-type, Fighting-type and Dark-type. These are listed below.

Tackle

Low Kick

Body Slam

Crunch

Low Sweep

Pancham Pokemon Go weaknesses

As a pure fighting-type Pokemon, it has a few obvious weaknesses you will wish to exploit for the Pokemon Go Raids it features in.

Fairy-type, Flying-type and Psychic-type moves will perform best against it. The monster is a Tier 1 Raid Boss as well, meaning beating it shouldn’t be too difficult, even as a solo.

Counters

The Pokemon also has a number of perfect counters you could exploit in Pokemon Go.

Mewtwo – Confusion and Psystrike

– Confusion and Psystrike Gengar (Mega) – Lick and Psychic

– Lick and Psychic Moltres – Wing Attack and Sky Attack

– Wing Attack and Sky Attack Gardevoir – Confusion and Psychic

– Confusion and Psychic Rayquaza – Air Slash and Hurricane

– Air Slash and Hurricane Lugia – Extrasensory and Aeroblast

– Extrasensory and Aeroblast Espeon – Confusion and Psychic

– Confusion and Psychic Togekiss – Charm and Dazzling Gleam

– Charm and Dazzling Gleam Ho-Oh – Extrasensory and Brave Bird

– Extrasensory and Brave Bird Charizard (Mega Y) – Air Slash and Blast Burn

CP Range

Catching a Pancham in Pokemon Go is not so difficult and the CP range is not exactly off putting, either. At Level 20, you can find the Pokemon between 796- 850 CP and at Level 25, with a Cloudy weather boost, it can spawn between 995- 1063 CP.