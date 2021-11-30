How to evolve Gligar into Gliscor in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Players looking to complete their Sinnoh Dex may be stuck evolving the Gen IV bat. Here where to find Gligar and how to evolve Gliscor in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, there is a handful of Pokemon that can only be obtained through special evolutions. Some of them can have pretty obscure methods.

One of those is Gen IV’s Gligar. The bat-like Pokemon has a tricky evolution that can leave fans scratching their heads. Here is how to evolve Gliscor in BDSP.

Where to find Gligar in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

Players can actually start catching Gligar as soon as they unlock the Grand Underground in Eterna City, which is fairly early into the game.

The Flying-type can only be found in caverns under Sinnoh.

After unlocking the Grand Underground in Eterna, head to Jublife City. Once there use the Explorer Kit to go under the map. Gligar can be found in the Rocky Cave and Swampy Cave Hideaways. On your map, they look like beige or dark green squares. Enter one of the rooms and look for the Gen IV ‘mon. If you don’t see it, exit and re-enter. Repeat this method over and over until Gligar appears.

It can actually be found in a variety of locations: Rocky Cave, Swampy Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Bogsunk Cavern. It also spawns at levels 58-63 at Big Bluff Cavern after unlocking the National Pokedex. But the above method is easier for new players.

How to evolve Gliscor in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Now that you’ve caught Gligar, you can now technically evolve it at any level. But it requires a special evolution item that can only be found after beating the main story.

Press X to open up the menu and click the Bag option. Next select the ‘Other Items Pocket’ and find the Razor Fang item. Press A on it, and then click “Give to a Pokemon” and select Gligar. Now that it is holding the Razor Fang, wait until nighttime in game. Finally, you need to level up Gligar one time during the night while equipped with the Held Item. It will now automatically evolve into Gliscor.

Where to find Razor Fang in Pokemon BDSP

As mentioned above, players will not be able to access the Razor Fang item until the post-game. This means beating the main story to unlock the Fight Area which can be accessed by talking to the sailor in Snowpoint City.

Once in the Fight Area, head north through the tunnel to enter the Battle Park. Immediately after entering, head left to pick up the Pokeball item southwest of the pathway.

How to get Gligar and Gliscor in Pokemon Shining Pearl

Gligar and Gliscor are both exclusive to Brilliant Diamond. This means Pokemon Shining Pearl players will not be able to catch the Gen IV bat ‘mon or its evolution.

In order to get their hands on the popular Flying-type, they will need to trade with a Diamond player. Trading can be accessed in every Pokemon Center by going upstairs or downstairs.

And that is everything you need to know on finding Gligar and how to evolve it into Gliscor. Now that you have the Gen IV ‘mon on your team, check out our other BDSP guides and walkthroughs:

