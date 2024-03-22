Pokemon Go introduced Roaming Form Gimmighoul ahead of Scarlet & Violet’s release, but how do you evolve it into Gholdengho the mobile game? Let’s go over exactly how to do that.

Pokemon Go first teased that Roaming Form Gimmighoul would be a mobile title-exclusive through golden PokeStops scattered around the world.

Fans who’ve played Scarlet & Violet know that Gimmighoul can evolve into Gholdengo, but it takes quite a lot of effort to reach its full potential.

Those trainers who stick to Pokemon Go may be wondering if they can evolve Roaming Form Gimmighoul in the mobile game. So, let’s go over exactly how trainers can evolve this Ghost-type for themselves.

How to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokemon Go?

First things first, before you can evolve any Roaming Gimmighoul you’ll need the Coin Bag item. This requires Pokemon Go trainers to have access to a copy of either Scarlet or Violet.

To get the Coin Bag, follow these steps:

Open Pokemon Scarlet or Violet on the Nintendo Switch Press ‘X’ to open the menu and head to the Poke Portal Select Mystery Gift, ‘Connect to Pokemon Go’, and then ‘Pair with Pokemon GO Account’ Open Pokemon Go and head to Settings Click on ‘Connected Devices and Services’ Allow Bluetooth and link with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet

From here, you need to exchange Postcards between Pokemon Go and Scarlet & Violet. This can be done through the Postcard Book in the Item section of the Pokemon Go menu.

Now, you should have the Coin Bag item. Opening the Coin Bag for the first time will give you a 30-minute bonus that spawns Roaming Ghimmighoul more frequently. Additionally, you will also be able to collect Gimmighoul Coins

Evolving Roaming Form Gimmighoul

After you’ve caught a Roaming Form Gimmighoul, you will need to collect 999 Gimmighoul Coins to evolve it, similar to Scarlet & Violet.

There are a handful of different ways to get Gimmighoul Coins, such as catching more Gimmighoul, walking with Gimmighoul as your Buddy, or spinning Golden PokeStops.

Trainers can reuse the Coin Bag once per day to get more opportunities to catch Gimmighoul. Additionally, Golden Lure Modules will turn nearby PokeStops gold for a brief period which can earn some extra Gimmighoul Coins.

Once trainers have grinded all the way up to 999 Gimmighoul Coins, you can evolve Gimmighoul from the Pokemon Go menu like any other Pokemon.

That’s all you need to know to evolve Roaming Form Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check our guides below:

