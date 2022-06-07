How to catch Tyrunt in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Tyrunt has finally made its debut in Pokemon Go, so you might be wondering how to catch it, whether it can be Shiny, and how to evolve it into Tyrantrum – let’s find out.

Adventure Week has returned to Pokemon Go for 2022! With a focus on fossils, this event has not only introduced a new Challenge and Field Research tasks, but it’s also debuted a brand new species: Tyrunt!

This adorable Rock/Dragon-type dinosaur, which is clearly inspired by the Tyrannosaurus Rex, originally appeared in the Kalos region and eventually evolves into the not-so-adorable Tyrantrum.

Below, you’ll find all the different ways you can encounter a Tyrunt in Pokemon Go, as well as details about its Shiny availability and tips on how to evolve it into Tyrantrum.

Advertisement

Contents

How to catch Tyrunt in Pokemon Go

There are four different ways to catch Tyrunt in Pokemon Go right now:

Hatch one from a 7km Egg that was collected during Adventure Week.

that was collected during Adventure Week. Complete the ‘Spin 50 PokeStops or Gyms’ task in the Adventure Week Challenge.

Claim and finish specific Field Research tasks during Adventure Week.

during Adventure Week. Find one in the wild during the Ultra Unlock Research Day.

The only guaranteed way to earn a Tyrunt encounter is to complete the ‘Spin 50 PokeStops or Gyms’ task during Adventure Week, but that could take you a while – especially if you live in quite a rural area.

There are two Field Research tasks that can lead to a Tyrunt encounter, but you could end up with an Amaura instead. Hatching 7km Eggs could be tricky, too, as there are seven other species in the Egg pool.

Your best chance to get a Tyrunt might actually be to wait until the Ultra Unlock Research Day on Sunday, June 12, where Tyrunt will be appearing in the wild between 11am and 3pm in your local time.

Advertisement

Is Shiny Tyrunt available in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Tyrunt is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go. Niantic rarely debuts a new species alongside its Shiny variation, so regular Tyrunt will just have to do for now.

There’s no word on when Shiny Tyrunt will make its debut, but chances are it will happen in a future Adventure Week event, so keep an eye out next year (although it could be longer than that).

How to evolve Tyrunt into Tyrantrum in Pokemon Go

Tyrunt can evolve into Tyrantrum with the help of 50 Candy. You’ll also need to begin this evolution process during the day. Daytime will be different in each region, so look out for a bright blue sky.

Advertisement

If you’re struggling to earn enough Candy, remember to use Pinap Berries when catching Tyrunt for a Candy boost. You can also walk with Tyrunt as your Buddy and use any spare Rare Candies you have.

That’s everything you need to know about Tyrunt and Tyrantrum! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

All current Raid Bosses | Spotlight Hour schedule | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | Pokemon Go promo codes | Pokemon Go catching tips | Best Elite Charged TM | Best Elite Fast TM | Pokemon Go friend code