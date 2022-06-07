Pokemon Go Adventure Week Challenge & Field Research tasks and rewards

Pokemon Go Adventure Week is here, and there are some brand new Timed Research and Field Research tasks to complete – with some great rewards on offer for your troubles.

Adventure Week is a fan-favorite Pokemon Go event that puts the spotlight on Rock-types and fossils, some of which are incredibly difficult to get outside of these events, so it’s good to know what to expect.

With the event returning in 2022, we’ve got details of all the Timed Research and Field Research tasks below, as well as the rewards you can earn – including encounters with new debuts Tyrunt and Amaura.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week Timed Research tasks

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go Adventure Week Timed Research:

Walk 5km – 1 Egg Incubator

Walk 10km – 1 Egg Incubator

Walk 25km – 1 Egg Incubator

Spin 50 PokeStops or Gyms – Tyrunt encounter

Earn 5 Candies exploring with your Buddy – Amaura encounter

Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust, and 3 Rare Candies

You can keep track of your progress on these Timed Research tasks by visiting the Today View menu in the Pokemon Go app.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week Field Research tasks

These are all of the Field Research tasks you can obtain during Adventure Week:

Catch 15 Rock-type Pokemon – Omantyte or Kabuto encounter

Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms – Lileep or Anorith encounter

Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms – Amaura or Tyrunt encounter

Spin 2 PokeStops you haven’t visited before – Cranidos or Shieldon encounter

Hatch 2 Eggs – Aerodactyl encounter

Hatch 4 Eggs – Tirtouga or Archen encounter

Walk 1km – 5 Poke Balls, 3 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls

Walk 5km – Amaura or Tyrunt encounter

Earn 3 Candies exploring with your Buddy – Tirtouga or Archen encounter

You can get these event-exclusive Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops during Adventure Week, although they’ll be given out at random, so you can’t choose which one you’ll get.

It’s worth pointing out that Tirtouga and Archen are considered by many players to be two of the rarest Pokemon in Pokemon Go, so now is a brilliant time to try and catch them.

Adventure Week begins on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 10am and ends on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 8pm local time. This means you’ve got five days to complete all of these tasks.

That’s everything you need to know about Adventure Week’s tasks and rewards! Check out some other Pokemon Go guides below:

