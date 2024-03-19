How to beat Iron Hands Tera Raid: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has announced that Iron Hands will be featured in 5-star Tera Raids. Here’s how to defeat it.
For just two days, Iron Hands will run alongside Brute Bonnet in 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
Introduced in the Gen 9 games, Iron Hands is the Paradox version of Gen 3’s Hariyama. Unlike its previous pure Fighting typing, Iron Hands instead takes on a Fighting/Electric dual-type.
If you’re looking to add Iron Hands to your Pokedex, keep reading for our recommended counters.
Contents
- When will Iron Hands appear in Tera Raids?
- Iron Hands moveset & type
- Best Clodsire build to counter Iron Hands
- Best Skeledirge build to counter Iron Hands
- Best Quagsire build to counter Iron Hands
- Honorable mentions
When will Iron Hands appear in Tera Raids?
The 5-star Tera Raid featuring Brute Bonnet and Iron Hands will be featured in Scarlet & Violet from March 22, 2024, at 00:00 UTC until March 24, 2024, at 23:59 UTC. This will give players only two days to take down the two Paradox Pokemon.
Iron Hands moveset & type
Even though Iron Hands is a Fighting/Electric dual-type, the Pokemon will take on a random Tera Type for its 5-star Tera Raid run.
Here is the pool of moves Iron Hands will have access to during its 5-star Tera Raid:
|Pokemon
|Level
|Moves
|Ability
|Nature
|Tera Type
|75
|– Close Combat
– Supercell Slam
– Force Palm
– Wild Charge
– Electric Terrain
– Belly Drum
|Quark Drive
|Any
|Any
Iron Hands can use various powerful moves that can be boosted by Belly Drum and its Quark Drive ability on Electric Terrain. However, the effects of Belly Drum can be avoided by using party members with the Unaware ability.
Best Clodsire build to counter Iron Hands
Clodsire is by far the best choice to bring against Iron Hands in its 5-star Tera Raid. This Pokemon has access to the Unaware ability to ignore the effects of Iron Hands’ Belly Drum. Additionally, it is immune to both Fighting and Electric-type moves, making it invincible against Iron Hands’ attacks.
|Pokemon
|Level
|Moves
|Ability
|Nature
|Tera Type
|Held Item
|100
|– Acid Spray
– Earth Power
– Sludge Wave
– Surf
|Unaware
|Calm
|Ground
|Shell Bell
Best Skeledirge build to counter Iron Hands
Skeledirge is another option to bring into the Iron Hands Tera Raid, considering it also has the Unaware ability. Since Skeledirge is part Ghost-type, it is immune to Iron Hands’ Fighting-type moves. We recommend giving a Throat Spray to Skeledirge to boost the power of both Alluring Voice and Torch Song.
|Pokemon
|Level
|Moves
|Ability
|Nature
|Tera Type
|Held Item
|100
|– Torch Song
– Shadow Ball
– Alluring Voice
– Scorching Sands
|Unaware
|Modest
|Ghost or Fire
|Throat Spray
Best Quagsire build to counter Iron Hands
Like Clodsire, Quagsire will also be useful against Iron Hands in its 5-star Tera Raid. You can run a similar setup with the exact four moves as Clodsire, but we recommend a Water Tera Type with Leftovers as a held item.
|Pokemon
|Level
|Moves
|Ability
|Nature
|Tera Type
|Held Item
|100
| – Acid Spray
– Earth Power
– Sludge Wave
– Surf
|Unaware
|Impish
|Water
|Leftovers
Honorable mentions
If you don’t have any of the previously mentioned Pokemon, we have another suggestion. Alternatively, you could bring Clefable with the Hidden Ability Unaware to ignore the effects of Belly Drum. Clefable can also help out its allies with Reflect, Fake Tears, and Life Dew.
That’s all you need to know about the 5-Star Tera Raid encounter against Iron Hands in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more game content, check our other guides below:
Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet