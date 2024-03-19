How to beat Iron Hands Tera Raid: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has announced that Iron Hands will be featured in 5-star Tera Raids. Here’s how to defeat it.

For just two days, Iron Hands will run alongside Brute Bonnet in 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Introduced in the Gen 9 games, Iron Hands is the Paradox version of Gen 3’s Hariyama. Unlike its previous pure Fighting typing, Iron Hands instead takes on a Fighting/Electric dual-type.

If you’re looking to add Iron Hands to your Pokedex, keep reading for our recommended counters.

When will Iron Hands appear in Tera Raids?

The 5-star Tera Raid featuring Brute Bonnet and Iron Hands will be featured in Scarlet & Violet from March 22, 2024, at 00:00 UTC until March 24, 2024, at 23:59 UTC. This will give players only two days to take down the two Paradox Pokemon.

Iron Hands moveset & type

Even though Iron Hands is a Fighting/Electric dual-type, the Pokemon will take on a random Tera Type for its 5-star Tera Raid run.

Here is the pool of moves Iron Hands will have access to during its 5-star Tera Raid:

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Tera Type 75 – Close Combat

– Supercell Slam

– Force Palm

– Wild Charge

– Electric Terrain

– Belly Drum Quark Drive Any Any

Iron Hands can use various powerful moves that can be boosted by Belly Drum and its Quark Drive ability on Electric Terrain. However, the effects of Belly Drum can be avoided by using party members with the Unaware ability.

Best Clodsire build to counter Iron Hands

Clodsire is by far the best choice to bring against Iron Hands in its 5-star Tera Raid. This Pokemon has access to the Unaware ability to ignore the effects of Iron Hands’ Belly Drum. Additionally, it is immune to both Fighting and Electric-type moves, making it invincible against Iron Hands’ attacks.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Tera Type Held Item 100 – Acid Spray

– Earth Power

– Sludge Wave

– Surf Unaware Calm Ground Shell Bell

Best Skeledirge build to counter Iron Hands

Skeledirge is another option to bring into the Iron Hands Tera Raid, considering it also has the Unaware ability. Since Skeledirge is part Ghost-type, it is immune to Iron Hands’ Fighting-type moves. We recommend giving a Throat Spray to Skeledirge to boost the power of both Alluring Voice and Torch Song.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Tera Type Held Item 100 – Torch Song

– Shadow Ball

– Alluring Voice

– Scorching Sands Unaware Modest Ghost or Fire Throat Spray

Best Quagsire build to counter Iron Hands

Like Clodsire, Quagsire will also be useful against Iron Hands in its 5-star Tera Raid. You can run a similar setup with the exact four moves as Clodsire, but we recommend a Water Tera Type with Leftovers as a held item.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Tera Type Held Item 100 – Acid Spray

– Earth Power

– Sludge Wave

– Surf Unaware Impish Water Leftovers

Honorable mentions

If you don’t have any of the previously mentioned Pokemon, we have another suggestion. Alternatively, you could bring Clefable with the Hidden Ability Unaware to ignore the effects of Belly Drum. Clefable can also help out its allies with Reflect, Fake Tears, and Life Dew.

That’s all you need to know about the 5-Star Tera Raid encounter against Iron Hands in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more game content, check our other guides below:

