How to beat Brute Bonnet Tera Raid: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has announced that Brute Bonnet will be featured in 5-star Tera Raids. Here’s how to defeat it.

Introduced in the Gen 9 games, Brute Bonnet is the Paradox version of Pokemon Black & White’s Amoonguss. Unlike its previous Grass/Poison typing, Brute Bonnet instead takes on a Grass/Dark dual-type.

For two days only, Brute Bonnet will run alongside Iron Hands in 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

If you’re wondering about how to take down Brute Bonnet easily, keep reading for our recommended counters.

When will Brute Bonnet appear in Tera Raids?

The 5-star Tera Raid featuring Brute Bonnet and Iron Hands will be featured in Scarlet & Violet from March 22, 2024, at 00:00 UTC until March 24, 2024, at 23:59 UTC. This will give players only two days to take down the two Paradox Pokemon.

Brute Bonnet moveset & type

Despite being a Grass/Dark-type, the 5-star boss will take on a random Tera Type, which means its weaknesses and resistances will be random.

Here is the pool of moves Brute Bonnet will have access to during its 5-star Tera Raid:

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Tera Type 75 – Power Whip

– Clear Smog

– Spore

– Payback

– Sunny Day

– Growth Protosynthesis Any Any

While Spore can put Pokemon to sleep, there are several ways to avoid this effect. Clear Smog can also cause some problems due to its ability to remove any of the opponents’ stat changes.

Best Kommo-o build to counter Brute Bonnet

Kommo-o is by far the best choice to go against Brute Bonnet in a 5-star Tera Raid. This is because Kommo-o can not only resist both Grass and Dark-type moves, but its Overcoat ability makes it immune to Spore.

We suggest running Kommo-o with Taunt, considering Brute Bonnet doesn’t have access to many damage-inducing moves. Additionally, we recommend running Belly Drum with Drain Punch to recover the HP lost from the former attack.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Tera Type Held Item 100 – Screech

– Belly Drum

– Drain Punch

– Taunt Overcoat Adamant Fighting Metronome

Best Forretress build to counter Brute Bonnet

In addition to Kommo-o, Forretress also has access to the Overcoat ability to prevent being put to sleep by Spore. Due to Forretress’s tankiness, it will be able to withstand Brute Bonnet’s attacks. Furthermore, it can reduce the boss’s Attack with Lunge.

Forretress can not only increase its Defense with Iron Defense, but it can only protect its allies with Reflect.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Tera Type Held Item 100 – Iron Defense

– Body Press

– Reflect

– Lunge Overcoat Adamant Bug Muscle Band

Best Bellibolt build to counter Brute Bonnet

By Bellibolt holding Safety Goggles, it can resist being put to sleep by Brute Bonnet’s Spore. Bellibolt can also maintain its health by using Parabolic Charge. Considering Brute Bonnet can use Sunny Day, Bellibolt’s Weather Ball will double in power.

Finally, we recommend running Bellibolt with Reflect to protect its allies and Acid Spray to lower Brute Bonnet’s Special Defense by two stages.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Tera Type Held Item 100 – Parabolic Charge

– Acid Spray

– Reflect

– Weather Ball Electromorphosis Modest Electric Safety Goggles

Honorable mentions

If you don’t have any of the previously mentioned Pokemon, we have another suggestion. You could also run Leavanny with a Shell Bell to restore a bit of HP while lowering Brute Bonnet’s Attack with Lunge.

That’s all you need to know about the 5-Star Tera Raid encounter against Brute Bonnet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more game content, check our other guides below:

