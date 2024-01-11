Do you need the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC to play the Epilogue?

It’s time for one last adventure through Paldea, as Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduces the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue, introducing a new Mythical and spooky quest.

Every adventure must come to an end, and it seems like players’ time in Paldea is over with the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Epilogue bookending Generation 9.

This final mission introduces a new Pokemon and a brief story to set the scene.

However, if you own Pokemon Scarlet & Violet you may be wondering if you can jump straight into this final expansion, so we’re explaining everything in one simple guide.

Do I need the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC to play the Epilogue?

Yes, you do need to own and have completed both the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask and the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC to begin the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue.

Currently, this is the only way to play the short Epilogue story and encounter Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, or any other Pokemon games.

However, players do not need either the DLC or to have completed to Epilogue to transfer Pecharunt to the game. If somebody is willing to trade a Pecharunt, players can add a Pecharunt to their existing Pokedex, even if they do not own the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC.

If you’re heading back to Paldea to catch Pecharunt, or to get ready for Blaziken in 7-Star Tera Raid battles, be sure to check out more great Pokemon guides:

