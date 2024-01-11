How to beat Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Stats, moves, and counters

How to beat Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Stats, moves, and countersGame Freak/The Pokemon Company
As part of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue, players can battle and catch the new mythical Pokemon Pecharunt. Get ready for the fight with our full guide.
The final expansion to Generation 9 is here, as the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue puts a nice bow on everyone’s Paldean adventures. The main draw to this final story mission is a brand new >
So, once you’ve figured out where to find and catch Pecharunt in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, get ready for a tough battle. However, we’re here to help with our guide to Pecharunt’s stats, moves, and the best counters.
Note spoilers for Pokmon Scarlet and Violet’s epilogue and Pecharunt to follow.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pecharunt type and stats
Pecharunt is dual Ghost and Poison-type, making it immune to Normal and Fighting-type moves and resistant to Poison, Bug, Grass, and Fairy-Type moves.
However, Pecharunt is weak to Ground, Ghost, Psychic, and Dark-type moves.
Pecharunt’s base stats are listed below:
- HP – 88
- Attack – 88
- Defense – 160
- Sp. Attack – 88
- Sp. Defense – 88
- Speed – 88
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pecharunt’s moves
During the initial Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue encounter, Pecharunt has the following moves:
- Nasty Plot
- Toxic
- Malignant Chain
- Shadow Ball
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pecharunt’s ability
The new mythical Pokemon Pecharunt also brings with it a brand new ability, which makes it extremely tough to face in battle.
Pecharunt has the ability Poison Puppeteer, which means that Pokemon poisoned by Pecharunt’s moves also become confused.
This is an incredible ability and makes Pecharunt great at stalling thanks to status effects. The best way to combat this is with a Steel-type Pokemon, which are immune to Poison-type moves.
Otherwise, you can use a Pokemon with an ability that prevents confusion, such as Own Tempo.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet best Pecharunt counters
The best way to tackle Pecharunt is to take advantage of its Special Defense, which is much lower than its Physical Defense. With a base Defence stat of 160, it’s much easier to just sidestep this huge wall.
Instead, remember that Pecharunt is immune to Normal and Fighting-type moves, and also resistant to Poison, Bug, Grass, and Fairy-type moves.
Take advantage of the fact that Pecharunt is weak to Ground, Ghost, Psychic, and Dark-type moves. As such, the Pokemon below are great counters for Pecharunt.
|Pokemon
|Moves
|Ability
|Nature
|Item
|Tera
|Ursaluna – Bloodmoon form
|Calm Mind, Blood Moon, Earth Power, Moonlight
|Mind’s Eye
|Modest
|Leftovers
|Ground
|Archaludon
|Draco Meteor, Flash Cannon, Electro Shot, Iron Defense
|Stamina
|Modest
|Metronome
|Steel
|Gholdengo
|Nasty Plot, Make It Rain, Psyshock, Recover
|Good as Gold
|Timid
|Leftovers
|Steel
|Iron Crown
|Calm Mind, Tachyon Cutter, Expanding Force, Metal Sound
|Quark Drive
|Modest
|Booster Energy
|Steel
That’s everything we have for this guide today, but if you’re diving back into Paldea to grab Pecharunt, be sure to check out more of our great Pokemon Scarlet & Violet content below:
