Where to find and catch Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue brings a brand new mythical to Paldea, so learn where to find and catch Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC with our full guide.

As the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue is now live, players can interact with a new mythical Pokemon, but it’s not quite as simple as you might think.

The mythical Pokemon Pecharunt is part of the legend of the Loyal Trio in Kitikami, so your adventure takes you all across Paldea as you hunt down this powerful Pocket Monster. So, learn how to add Pecharunt to your team with our full guide:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Spoiler warning. From here on out, we will share full story spoilers for the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue, including images of new Pokemon and narrative beats.

Where to find and catch Pecharunt in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Epilogue

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

Pecharunt is the latest, and possibly final, Pokemon added to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The Paldean mythical is the reward for the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue, and players must complete a short story campaign to earn it.

1. Start the Epilogue

To grab Pecharunt in the game, you must trigger the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue. To start this event, follow these steps:

Article continues after ad

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet open the menu and connect to the internet. In the menu, click Poke Portal. From there, click Mystery Gift, and then ‘Receive via Internet’. Click on the ‘Mythical Pecha Berry’ gift to receive it. Once you have the Mythical Pecha Berry in your inventory as a Key Item, fly to Mossui in Kitikami. Approach Peachy’s, the vendor selling mochi next to the Mossui Community Center, and head towards the small pink decoration. Click to interact with it and a small cut scene will play.

2. Head to Mesagoza South Gate

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

After interacting with the object at Peachy’s, the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue begins and is fairly straightforward, so begin by following these steps:

Article continues after ad

After Speaking to Arven on the phone, head to the player’s house at Cabo Poco in Paldea Once you meet your friends here, head to the Mesagoza South Gate to start another cut scene The game moves you to Kitikami with your friends, then head to Carmine and Kieran’s house Interact with Kieran to begin the next part of the story After Nimona challenges Kieran, head back to the Mossui Community Center Interact with Kieran to start the next part of the story Once this cut scene has finished, including Carmine saying “Mochi Mochi”, head back to the Mossui Community Center and enter the building to start the next scene

A short scene plays out within the Mossui Community Center, and from there, players must find a TV remote to move forward. To find the TV remote, move to the rightmost portion of the Community Center, and interact with the sparkling icon in the plant pot.

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

3. Battle various Trainers

After finding the TV remote a scene plays, and the quest “Go Find Nemona” appears. Head outside to search for her, and then approach villagers to ask for clues. This will begin a double battle with Kieran as your partner, so be sure to have a strong team ready.

Article continues after ad

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Trainer Shige has the following Pokemon:

Article continues after ad

Ariados (Lv. 79)

Noctowl (Lv. 79)

Pokemon Trainer Aya has the following Pokemon:

Salazzle (Lv. 79)

Victreebel (Lv. 79)

After this battle the quest to find Nemona continues, so head up Reveler’s Road towards the Kitikami Hall to continue. At the bottom of the steps to Kitikami Hall interact with the characters waiting, and another double battle begins with Kieran’s Grandma and Grandpa:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

Grandma Hideko has the following Pokemon:

Chandelure (Lv. 82)

Mamoswine (Lv. 82)

Grandpa Yukito has the following Pokemon:

Arbok (Lv. 80)

Weezing (Lv. 80)

Following a quick phone call with Arven, your next task is to head back to Peachy’s, the vendor in Mossui. Talk to Arven and Penny outside Peachy’s to start the next scene, triggering a battle.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

Arven has the following Pokemon:

Greedent (Lv. 82)

Mabosstiff (Lv. 83)

Cloyster (Lv. 82)

Penny has the following Pokemon:

Umbreon (Lv. 84)

Sylveon (Lv. 85)

Leafeon (Lv. 84)

After defeating Arven and Penny, Pecharunt escapes, and the game tasks you with following it. Head to the West, and arrive at Loyalty Plaza to continue the story. From here, a single battle with Nemona begins:

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

Nemona has the following Pokemon:

Lycanroc – Midday Form (Lv. 86)

Pawmot (Lv. 86)

Goodra (Lv. 86)

Milotic (Lv. 86)

Kommo-0 (Lv. 86)

Meowscarada (Lv. 86)

Upon defeating Nemona, approach Pecharunt at Loyalty Plaza to begin the final scene, a battle against Pecharunt at Lv. 88, with the ability Poison Puppeteer.

Article continues after ad

This ability means Pokemon poisoned by Pecharunt’s moves will also become confused. Good luck! Defeat it, and then choose a ball to catch it in.

Article continues after ad

Can Pecharunt be Shiny?

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

No, Pecharunt cannot be Shiny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. While not currently 100% confirmed, we expect Pecharunt to be Shiny-locked in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

If you’re heading back to Paldea to catch Pecharunt, or to get ready for Blaziken in 7-Star Tera Raid battles, be sure to check out more great Pokemon guides:

Paldea Pokedex | All returning Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC: Hidden Treasure of Area Zero | How to start Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC | How to get Archaludon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC | How to get Kubfu and Urshifu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk – Every legendary Pokemon & how to catch them | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to unlock flying with Koraidon and Miraidon | How to use Synchro Machine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Article continues after ad