Best Pokemon Squishmallows & where to buy them

Beloved by Pokemon players and plush collectors alike, Squishmallows make perfect additions to Pokemon collector’s display shelves.

Some of them feature fan-favorite ‘mons from the first generation of the franchise and others are a little more niche. But which Pokemon Squishmallow is the best?

Here are the best Pokemon Squishmallows currently available to buy, complete with our top recommendations on where to pick them up and what to expect when buying them.

9. Togepi

The Pokemon Company Togepi Squishmallow.

Starting off strong, the Togepi Squishmallow is a little goofy looking but it’s still worth picking up if you’re a fan of Gen 2 Pokemon.

This Squishmallow is a 10-inch design and fairly top-heavy, so it’ll likely struggle to stand up by itself. If you’re looking for a cute and quirky Pokemon plush to add to a display shelf or bookcase, this could be the perfect pick for you.

8. Pikachu (All variants)

The Pokemon Company Pikachu and winking Pikachu Squishmallows.

The series mascot has two adorable Squishmallow designs to choose from. One is a standard, 14-inch Squishmallow with a smiling Pikachu design, and the other is a slightly smaller 10-inch Pikachu with a winking expression.

If you’re spoilt for choice, the winking Pikachu would be the best size to put on a shelf, and the regular Pikachu would be best displayed on a bed or couch. Despite being fairly spherical, Squishmallows from this collection tend to stand up or lean pretty easily, making them easy to display.

Alongside our retailer recommendations, it’s always worth checking out The Pokemon Center’s official site if you can’t find any Squishmallows for sale. They do sell out fast, but there are usually several designs available on the official website.

7. Clefairy

The Pokemon Company Clefairy Squishmallow.

Clefairy is an iconic Pokemon that almost ended up as the mascot of the original series. If you’re a fan of cute, pink Pokemon and want a Fairy-type in your collection, this is your best bet.

This particular Squish is a 14-inch design – and at the time of writing, it’s currently discounted on the Best Buy website. If you’re a fan of Squishmallows with more detail, this is the perfect plush for you as it features Clefairy’s adorable ribbon tail and cat-like ears.

6. Teddiursa

The Pokemon Company Teddiursa Squishmallow.

Ursaluna has become more popular than ever in recent months thanks to Bloodmoon Ursaluna getting attention in the Scarlet & Violet DLC – but Teddiursa still remains arguably underrated. This rotund little guy looks perfect as a Squishmallow.

With an adorable smiley face and Pokedex-accurate details, what’s not to love? This Squishmallow is a 14-inch design, and it’s worth adding to your collection.

5. Piplup

The Pokemon Company Piplup Squishmallow.

Developing a cult following thanks to Dawn’s sassy Piplup in the Pokemon anime, the Water-type penguin is arguably one of the most memorable Starter Pokemon. It’s unsurprising that it was picked to be the first-ever Starter Squishmallow thanks to this.

This egg-shaped friend is one of the 14-inch Squishmallow designs and it’s a perfect pick for fans of the Sinnoh Region.

If you’re not a fan of the bigger Squishmallows, it is also possible to grab a Piplup plush in the smaller 10-inch variant from the official Pokemon Amazon storefront instead.

4. Snorlax

The Pokemon Company Snorlax Squishmallow.

Snorlax is one of the most huggable Pokemon out there, giving off perfectly squishy vibes. That’s why we’ve ranked it so highly on our list – it seems like it was destined to become a Squishmallow.

This Pokemon Sleep mascot is one of the 10-inch Squishmallow designs, making it surprisingly compact. It’s the ideal pick if you’re a Gen 1 Pokemon fan who wants something unique to add to your collection of Pocket Monster goodies.

3. Dragonite

The Pokemon Company Dragonite Squishmallow.

The Dragonite Squishmallow was received incredibly well when it was shown off to the Pokemon community. It’s one of the most expressive Squishmallow designs in the collection, perfectly capturing how adorable and goofy the Pokemon looks in the games.

Currently, we don’t have a retailer to recommend for the Dragonite Squishmallow – it sells out very fast. Your best bet is to check out the official Pokemon Center website if you want to add this Squish to your collection or find a reputable reseller.

2. Gengar

The Pokemon Company Gengar Squishmallow.

If you’re a fan of the creepier side of the Pokemon world, you need to add this Gengar Squishmallow to your collection. It blends creepy and cute vibes together perfectly, with little spiky ears and a mischievous grin.

The Gengar Squishmallow we’ve linked above is part of the 10-inch range of Pokemon Squishes, although it is also available in the larger 14-inch design from sites like Magic Madhouse.

1. Marill

The Pokemon Company Marill Squishmallow.

If there was an award for the most Squishmallow-shaped Pokemon, Marill would undoubtedly win. This is one of the newest Pokemon to join the Squishmallow line-up and it stands out as one of the best picks for collectors by a mile, thanks to its big ears, cute smile, and bobbly tail.

As with the Dragonite Squishmallow, your best bet for picking up the Marill Squishmallow is the official Pokemon Center website.

If you’re looking for further goodies to add to your Pokemon collection, make sure to check out our guide to the next Pokemon TCG expansion set Stellar Miracle, or the latest additions to the Pokemon Funko Pop line-up.

