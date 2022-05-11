How many Pokemon are there in 2022? All types & generations

Wondering how many Pokemon there are in the world? From starters to Legendaries of all different types, there are countless ‘mon to find if you want to catch ’em all.

The beloved Pokemon franchise now spans decades, with loads of different creatures and types introduced since it first burst onto the scene in 1996, so it can be hard to keep track of how many Pokemon there are.

Each new generation can bring more than a hundred ‘mon to the National Pokedex, so we’ll keep this page updated when new games are released – but for now, this is all the information you need to know.

Advertisement

Contents

How many Pokemon are there in 2022?

There are currently 905 Pokemon in the National Pokedex. This number goes up to 908 with the reveal of Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito, but they won’t be counted until Scarlet & Violet are released.

Our number doesn’t include regional forms like Alolan Vulpix or Galarian Rapidash, as they’re considered to be the same number in the Pokedex.

It’s also worth pointing out that these 905 species span multiple games and generations, so although there may be almost a thousand ‘mon in total, you’ll never find that many in a single game.

How many Legendary Pokemon are there?

There are currently 60 Legendary Pokemon, which is a massive increase from the five that appeared in the original games. The latest addition to this lineup is Enamorus from Legends Arceus.

Advertisement

This number includes pre-evolutions like Cosmog and Cosmoem, but it doesn’t include Galarian versions of Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos. It also counts Urshifu as one Legendary, despite having two ‘styles’.

How many types of Pokemon are there?

There are now 18 types of Pokemon available to catch: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water.

All of these types have been available since Gen 1 except for Dark and Steel, which were introduced in Gen 2, and Fairy, which was introduced in Gen 6. There have been no more types added since then.

How many generations of Pokemon are there?

There are currently eight generations of Pokemon, although that will soon be rising to nine when the next games, Scarlet and Violet, are released at some point towards the end of 2022.

Advertisement

Each generation contains multiple games – for example, Gen 8 had Sword & Shield as well as Legends Arceus and Let’s Go! – but there is traditionally always one pair of mainline games per generation.

These are Red & Blue (Gen 1), Gold & Silver (Gen 2), Ruby & Sapphire (Gen 3), Diamond & Pearl (Gen 4), Black & White (Gen 5), X & Y (Gen 6), Sun & Moon (Gen 7), and Sword & Shield (Gen 8).

Now that you know how many Pokemon there are, check out some other guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Cutest Pokemon | Creepiest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Rarest Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Best Fairy-types | Best Water-types | Best Grass-types | Best Fighting-types | Best Psychic-types | Best Electric-types | Best Fire-types | All cat Pokemon | All dog Pokemon