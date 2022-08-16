Mew revealed in Pokemon Unite: Moves, stats, release date

Mew was recently leaked in Pokemon Unite, with dataminers also discovering the new Pokemon’s in-game moves and stats. Here’s what we know, including Mew’s speculated release date.

For those who don’t know, Mew is one of the first LegendaryPpokemon ever introduced to the series. The Pokemon debuted in the first ever Pokemon movie, and is a psychic type.

Recent data mines and leaks revealed the Pokemon as an upcoming Battle Pass reward — where players can earn its Holowear as the signature reward for the upcoming pass.

Here is everything currently known about Mew in Pokemon Unite, the soon-to-be-released Pokemon.

Contents

Though purely speculative, Pokemon Unite Mew release date appears likely for September 2, 2022.

The current battle pass expires on September 2, and typically the next battle pass launches immediately after. Thereby the Pokemon Unite Mew release date stands on a speculated September 2, assuming the next battle pass will launch immediately after the prior expires.

Pokemon Unite Mew stats

The Mew stats reveal the Pokemon to be a special attacker — which shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. After all, the Pokemon is a phschic type from generation 1, which were pretty much all special attackers.

This will make items such as Shell Bell and Choice Specs a must for the Legendary.

Keep in mind Mew does not evolve. Therefore, its stats are relatively linear in growth.

As for Mew’s cost, players may be able to earn Mew for free during the Pokemon Unite anniversary event — though no information has confirmed this quite yet. Pokemon typically cost between 14,000 to 12,000 Aoes Coins, or 575 Aoes Gems, when purchasing from the store.

Mew Stats — Courtesy of ElChicoEevee

Pokemon Unite Mew moves

The psychic legendary Pokemon plays very differently from other picks in Pokemon Unite. Its movesets aren’t set in stone during game, since Mew has the unique ability to switch out its moves regularly.

This is thanks to Mew’s Passive ability, Synchronize — which goes on cooldown after it’s used. Takedowns and or scoring a goal reduces this cooldown, thereby increasing Mew’s versatility when playing well.

As for the rest of Mew’s moves, it has a wide array available to it. It has moves like Electro Ball, Solar Beam, Surf, and even Light Screen. These aren’t the full list or descriptions. Click here to see a written version, or watch this video showcasing the datamined Pokemon Unite Mew’s full move set.

Pokemon Mew is the most versatile Pokemon to date

Because of Mew’s versatility, it can play as both a support and a damage dealer. This depends largely on the player’s individual style, since Mew even has the ability to buff ally’s movement speed.