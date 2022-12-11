Best Umbreon build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for Tera Raids

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Umbreon, the fan-favorite Dark-type Eeveelution, is the best support Pokemon for Tera Raid battles, and here is how you can build one to carry your team with stat buffs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

When approaching a Tera Raid battle, players often think dealing the most damage is key to pulling off a win. However, smarter players will realize the importance of a good support Pokemon when taking on high-level raids.

Unlike Max Raid Dens in Pokemon Sword & Shield, status moves are integral to Scarlet & Violet’s Tera Raid experience. Marvin and his Solrock would be welcomed in Gen 9, as his stat-boosting powers in Gen 8 were all but meaningless.

That’s where Umbreon comes into play. This Pokemon is one of, if not the best, support Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet, and its incredibly useful moveset makes it a must-have for your Tera Raiding team.

Best Umbreon Tera Raid build

For this Umbreon build, you’ll want to throw out the idea of being a massive damage dealer. Umbreon isn’t Iron Hands or Azumarill. The supportive role applies buffs and debuffs to ensure its allies deal as much damage as possible.

For this, Umbreon will want to learn Screech and Fake Tears. This allows the Pokemon to lower both the boss’s Defense and Special Defense depending on the situation. Skill Swap is another advantageous move as it allows the user to switch abilities with the opponent. This is handy in raids where the opposing Pokemon has Mirror Armor.

Holding a Mental Herb, Umbreon can’t fall for moves like Taunt, and its Synchronize ability makes it, so any inflicted status conditions are also applied to the Tera Raid boss.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Umbreon 100 Screech Fake Tears Skill Swap Foul Play Synchronize Mental Herb Calm

Best Umbreon Moveset

Screech – learned at level 45

Fake Tears – learned via TM

Skill Swap – learned via TM

Foul Play – learned via TM

Helping Hand – learned at level 1

Yawn – learned by breeding

Best EVs and IVs for Umbreon

Trainers will want to focus on Umbreon’s HP, Defense, and Special Defense. These can be EV trained by purchasing HP Up, Zinc, and Iron from the Chansey Supply store.

These IVs, along with others if the player has enough Bottle Caps, can be Hyper Trained by the NPC near the Pokecenter in Montenerva. Bottle Caps can be purchased from Delibird Presents for $20,000 after beating the sixth gym.

How to use Umbreon in Tera Raids

Again, Umbreon is a support Pokemon, so players will want to focus on making the Tera Raid Boss as vulnerable as possible. If the boss has the ability Mirror Armor, you’ll want to start the battle with Skill Swap so that you can lower its stats without lowering your own.

Next, focus on lowering the boss’s Defense or Special Defense depending on what moves are the most effective. Use Screech to lower its defense stats or Fake Tears to lower its Special Defense stats.

Finally, the fourth move in Umbreon’s arsenal is a matter of preference. A trainer can fill that slot with Foul Play using the boss’s attack stat against itself, giving Umbreon an attack move. Yawn can be used to stall the boss, stopping it from dealing damage for a few turns. And Helping Hand can increase the attack stat of an ally once you’ve lowered the boss’s defenses enough.

That’s everything you need to know about Umbreon in Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

