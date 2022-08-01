Best moveset for Palkia in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Daniel Megarry . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

Palkia is one of the strongest Legendaries in Pokemon Go, but you’ll need to teach it the best moveset if you want it to climb to the top of the Go Battle League.

The Sinnoh region’s beloved Water/Dragon-type Palkia is one of the best Legendaries in the mainline games, and it’s a standout in Pokemon Go too where it can rise to the top ranks of the Master League.

Below, we’ve listed the best moveset you can teach Palkia in Pokemon Go, as well as details of its entire move pool and a short analysis of where it’s best to use it in the game.

Niantic

Palkia best moveset in Pokemon Go

One of the best movesets for Palkia in Pokemon Go is Dragon Breath as a Fast Move with Aqua Tail and Draco Meteor as its Charged Moves.

Dragon Breath is one of the best Fast Moves in Pokemon Go, with the ability to deal consistent STAB Dragon-type damage. It’s pretty much essential for all Dragon-type Pokemon that have access to it.

When it comes to Charged Moves, go with Aqua Tail for a low-cost Water-type attack that can bait shields and Draco Meteor as your secondary attack for some devastating Dragon-type damage.

All moves Palkia can learn in Pokemon Go

Palkia can learn two Fast Moves and four Charged Moves in Pokemon Go, which you can see below:

Palkia Fast Moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon)

Dragon Tail (Dragon)

Palkia Charged Moves

Aqua Tail (Water)

Draco Meteor (Dragon)

Fire Blast (Fire)

Hydro Pump (Water)

The Pokemon Company

Is Palkia good in Pokemon Go?

Like most Dragon-type Legendaries in Pokemon Go, Palkia is a pretty great addition to any trainer’s team. It’s not the absolute top choice for the Master League, but it’s in the top 15 performers which is still pretty incredible.

Part of what makes Palkia so good is a huge 280 Attack stat combined with a solid moveset that can dish out a massive amount of STAB damage. It also only has two weaknesses, which gives it good staying power in battle.

Palkia can also be a great Dragon-type attacker in Raid Battles or Gyms, although it doesn’t get a chance to truly shine as a Water-type attacker as it lacks a Water-type Fast Move, which is a bit of a shame.

That's everything you need to know about Palkia's best moveset!

