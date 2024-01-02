Best moveset for Xurkitree in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Xurkitree is making a comeback to Pokemon Go for a limited time in 5-star Raid battles. If you want to add this electrifying ‘mon to your team, here’s everything you need to know, including its best moveset and whether it’s worth the effort.

Xurkitree is part of the eleven Ultra Beasts introduced in Gen 7’s Alola region, and even though its debut in the game happened back in 2022, it’s coming back with the raid rotations, alongside Buzzwole and Pheromosa. However, they are all region-locked.

From January 1, 2024, until January 10, 2024, Xurkitree will appear in 5-star tera raid battles only in the Asia-Pacific regions, while Buzzwole will be available in the Americas and Greenland, and Pheromosa in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

This Electric-type Pokemon has an attack-based stat spread of 330 (ATK), 144 (DEF), and 195 (STAT), and can reach a max CP value of 3937 in Pokemon Go. Luckily for players who want to use it in battle, Xurkitree is only vulnerable to Ground-type moves, so they won’t have to overthink it before choosing it.

Best moveset for Xurkitree

The best moveset players can use for Xurkitree in Pokemon Go consists of Thunder Shock as a Fast Move and Discharge as a Charged Move, with 19.88 damage per second. This combo has the highest total DPS, which makes it great for PvP battles.

Thunder Shock is a two-turn fast attack that deals 1.8 damage per turn thanks to STAB, and it generates 4.5 energy simultaneously. Meanwhile, Discharge deals 78 damage for 45 energy.

Keep in mind that both Electric attacks can get an extra boost in rainy weather.

All moves Xurkitree can learn

This tree-like ‘mon has two Fast Moves and four Charged Moves available in its pool, which range from Electric to Fairy and even Grass-type attacks.

Xurkitree Fast Moves

Thunder Shock (Electric/STAB)

Spark (Electric/STAB)

Xurkitree Charged Moves

Discharge (Electric/STAB)

Thunder (Electric/STAB)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)

Power Whip (Grass)

Is Xurkitree any good in Pokemon Go?

Even though it’s one of the best PvE attackers in Pokemon Go, Xurkitree is not as good as other Ultra Beasts in combat. While it deals a lot of damage with each strike, it cannot take too many hits before losing all its HP.

It’s the same for PvP battles, where it can only shine if it’s paired up with a tanky sidekick to help it survive.

Also, like any Ultra Beasts, it cannot be used as a Gym Defender, so it’s not really worth putting the effort to level it up.

Now that you know Xurkitree’s best moveset, check out the rest of our guides to become the ultimate Trainer in Pokemon Go.

