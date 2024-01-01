Best moveset for Buzzwole in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

The most iconic of the Ultra Beasts is back for a limited time in Pokemon Go’s 5-star Raid battles. So, if you want to add this muscled bug to your roster, here’s all you need to know, including its best moveset and whether or not it’s even worth your time.

Buzzwole is one of the eleven Ultra Beasts introduced in Gen 7’s Alola region, and even though it debuted in Pokemon Go back in 2022, it’s returning to the game thanks to the raid rotations, however it’s region-locked.

From January 1, 2024, until January 10, 2024, players in the Americas and Greenland will find Buzzwole in 5-star tera raid battles, while fellow Xurkitree will be available only in the Asia-Pacific region, and Pheromosa in Europe, the Middle East, and India.

The dual Bug/Fighting-type Pokemon has an attack-based stat spread of 236 (ATK), 196 (DEF), and 216 (STAT) and can reach a max CP value of 3461 in Pokemon Go. Buzzwole is vulnerable to Flying (x2), Fire, Psychic, and Fairy-type moves, so players need to be careful during PvP and PvE battles.

Best moveset for Buzzwole

The best moveset players can select for Buzzwole in Pokemon Go consists of Counter as a Fast Move and Superpower as a Charged Move, as this combination has the highest total DPS and is the perfect moveset for PvP battles in the game.

Because this buffed bug doesn’t have the Poison type, using the Poison Jab Fast Move is not recommended. More so, instead of using its Bug attributes, it’s better to build this ‘mon with just Fighting moves, as they’ll benefit from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), dealing 20% more damage.

Niantic

All moves Buzzwole can learn

This sculpted creature has two Fast Moves and four Charged Moves available in its pool, which range from Fighting to Bug and even Poison-type.

Buzzwole Fast Moves

Poison Jab (Poison)

Counter (Fighting/STAB)

Buzzwole Charged Moves

Lunge (Bug/STAB)

Superpower (Fighting/STAB)

Fell Stinger (Bug/STAB)

Power-up Punch (Fighting/STAB)

Is Buzzwole any good in Pokemon Go?

Buzzwole is overall a decent choice for PvE battles in Pokemon Go and has an acceptable performance in both Great and Master League. However, this ‘mon shines the brightest in Ultra League PvP encounters.

Its stats make it a bulky and fast brawler that can take on top-tier Pokemon without a problem, as long as you look out for this double Flying-type weakness.

Now that you know Buzzwole’s best moveset, check out the rest of our guides to become the ultimate Trainer in Pokemon Go.

