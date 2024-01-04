Best moveset for Therian Forme Tornadus in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Now that Therian Forme Tornadus is coming back to Pokemon Go, trainers will want to know its best moveset, and whether it’s any good in battles. Here’s all you need to know about this Legendary Pokemon.

Tornadus is part of the Forces of Nature Lengedaries introduced in Gen 5’s Unova region, alongside Landorus and Thundurus. Initially, they were a trio but a fourth member – Enamorus – joined them after the events of Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

During Pokemon Black 2 & White 2, a rare item called the Reveal Glass allowed them to change their shape from their usual Incantate Forme to a new one: the Therian Forme.

These so-called Legendary Genies (except for Enamorus) are coming back to the game for a limited time through January’s 5-star Raid battles. Therian Forme Tornadus will be available from January 10, 2024, until January 17, 2024, with Therian Forme Thundurus and Therian Forme Landorus following the next weeks.

The Flying-type Legendary has an attack-based spread of 238 (ATK), 189 (DEF), and 188 (STAT), and can reach a max CP value of 3215 in Pokemon Go. Therian Forme Tornadus is vulnerable to Rock, Electric, and Ice-type moves, though it’s resistant to Fighting, Bug, Grass, and Ground-type attacks.

Best moveset for Therian Forme Tornadus

The best moveset players can choose for Therian Forme Tornadus in Pokemon Go consists of Gust as a Fast Move and Hurricane as a Charged Move, as this combination has the highest total DPS which is great for PvP battles.

Even though Therian Forme Tornadus can learn Fire, Psychic, and other type moves because this Legendary beast is a one-type Pokemon, players should stick to Flying-type moves only, as they will get an extra 20% damage thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

The Pokemon Company

All moves Therian Forme Tornadus can learn

This interesting and powerful creature has a big move pool, with four Fast Moves and seven Charged Moves available.

Therian Forme Tornadus Fast Moves

Astonish (Ghost)

Gust (Flying/STAB)

Bite (Dark/Legacy)

Air Slash (Flying/STAB/Legacy)

Therian Forme Tornadus Charged Moves

Hurricane (Flying/STAB)

Heat Wave (Fire)

Psychic (Psychic)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Hyper Beam (Normal/Legacy)

Dark Pulse (Dark/Legacy)

Grass Knot (Grass/Legacy)

Is Therian Forme Tornadus any good in Pokemon Go?

Because of its CP, Therian Forme Tornadus can only be eligible for Ultra and Master Leagues. However, this Legendary is not really good for any type of combat, as both best moves are mediocre Flying-type attacks.

As a Legendary, it can’t even be used as a Gym defender, so it’s safe to say that you should get a Therian Forme Tornadus to complete your Pokedex, and then move on.

That’s all you need to know about the Therian Forme Tornadus moveset. For more Pokemon Go content, check our other useful guides below:

