Best moveset for Therian Forme Landorus in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Whether you’ve just caught a Therian Forme Landorus in Pokemon Go or you’re trying to create the perfect Go Battle League champion, you’ll need to know its best moveset.

The Forces of Nature Legendaries are incredibly powerful, but with two different forms available for each one, there’s a lot to consider when deciding which ones to power up and what moves they should learn.

When it comes to Therian Forme Landorus, there’s a clear best moveset that helps it rise to the top and become a standout both in the Master League meta and as a Ground-type attacker for Raid Battles.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know to make the most of Therian Forme Landorus’ power when it returns during the Season of Alola in Pokemon Go.

Contents

Therian Forme Landorus best moveset in Pokemon Go

One of the best movesets Therian Forme Landorus can learn in Pokemon Go is Mud Shot as a Fast Move and Superpower as a Charged Move.

There are only two potential Fast Move options here, but with Mud Shot benefitting from STAB and having superior energy generation, there’s really no reason to opt for Extrasensory – always go with Mud Shot.

Even though it has a self-debuff, Superpower is Therian Forme Landorus’ best Charged Move, with great speed and damage. If you can afford a secondary attack, choose Stone Edge for extra coverage options.

All moves Therian Forme Landorus can learn in Pokemon Go

Therian Forme Landorus can learn two Fast Moves and four Charged Moves in Pokemon Go, which we’ve listed below:

Therian Forme Landorus Fast Moves

Extrasensory (Psychic)

Mud Shot (Ground)

Therian Forme Landorus Charged Moves

Bulldoze (Ground)

Earthquake (Ground)

Stone Edge (Rock)

Superpower (Fighting)

Is Therian Forme Landorus any good in Pokemon Go?

Therian Forme Landorus can’t be found with a low enough CP to qualify for the Great League and it doesn’t fare very well in the Ultra League, but it can be a pretty great competitor in the Master League.

This is largely thanks to its high max CP, solid coverage options, and ridiculously high 289 Attack stat, which give it the potential for key wins against the likes of Ho-Oh, Dialga, Yveltal, and Garchomp.

Therian Forme Landorus does suffer from relatively low Defense and Stamina, though, and Superpower’s self-debuff isn’t great in the long run, so don’t expect it to last very long in battle.

Even if you don’t use it in the Go Battle League, Therian Forme Landorus is easily one of the best Ground-type attackers for Raid Battles, so it’s worth having one in your collection for that reason alone.

Now you know the best moveset for Therian Forme Landorus, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

