Best moveset for Haxorus in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

With Axew’s Community Day up next in Pokemon Go, we’re taking a look at its final evolution, Haxorus, and finding its best moveset and whether it’s any good for PvP Battles.

With Axew’s Community Day event in June 2023, Pokemon Go players around the world have the best opportunity to evolve the Gen 5 pseudo-Legendary Dragon-type into its final evolution, Haxorus.

Players who evolve a Fraxure during event hours will get a Haxorus that knows the Dragon-Type Charged Attack Breaking Swipe, so players should definitely take advantage of the opportunity.

Below, you’ll find a list of all the attacks Haxorus can learn in Pokemon Go, as well as the moveset you’ll need to help you unleash its full power.

Niantic Axew’s June 2023 Community Day event makes it easier than ever to get Haxorus.

Haxorus best moveset in Pokemon Go

One of the best movesets you can teach Haxorus for PvP Battles is Dragon Tail as the Fast Move and Breaking Swipe and for its Charged Moves.

It’s difficult to determine which of Haxorus’ two Fast Move options is the best, but generally speaking, Dragon Tail just barely tops Counter in this specific circumstance. Trainers should go with Dragon Tail thanks to the handy STAB damage it provides. Additionally, its greater average energy generation will be offset by its Charged Move.

That being said, Counter is still a fantastic Fast Move to choose so either option will serve Haxorus well.

As mentioned above, trainers who evolve a Fraxure during Community Day hours — that’s 2 PM to 5 PM local time — or up to five hours after will get a Haxorus that knows the Dragon-type Charged Attack Breaking Swipe.

Breaking Swipe is now Haxorus’ best Charged Move option, as it is 50 power and is guaranteed to lower the opponent’s attack. This debuff, compounded by the fact that it’s essentially just an upgrade of Dragon Claw, makes it an easy choice for Haxorus’ preferred Charge Move.

Players who were unable to get Breaking Swipe should instead go with Night Slash or Earthquake. Earthquake coupled with Breaking Swipe can take on some heavy hitters in the upper PvP ranks thanks to its massive damage potential. On the other hand, Night Slash is much faster than Earthquake and provides a slightly more efficient DPS cycle.

All moves Haxorus can learn in Pokemon Go

Haxorus Fast Moves

Counter (Fighting)

Dragon Tail (Dragon)

Haxorus Charged Moves

Breaking Swipe* (Dragon)

Earthquake (Ground)

Surf (Water)

Dragon Claw (Dragon)

Night Slash (Dark)

* Breaking Swipe was added as part of the June 2023 Community Day event.

Is Haxorus good in Pokemon Go?

Haxorus is a very solid choice for players looking for a strong Dragon-type to take into PvE and PvP content. Thanks to June 2023’s Axew Community Day, newer trainers have an amazing opportunity to get a jumpstart on raising this powerful Dragon.

While there are stronger Dragon-type Pokemon out there, Haxorus is either on par with them or not very far behind. Those who’ve already trained up a Dragonite or Garchomp may consider Haxorus redundant, but those who are looking for a powerful Dragon should look no further than Haxorus.

For reference, at the time of writing, Haxorus places 53rd in the Great League, 106th in the Ultra League, and 34th in the Master League on PvPoke’s rankings. Especially in Master League, Haxorus provides a strong counter to Pokemon like Groudon, Giratina, Mamoswine, and Swampert to name a few.

And there you have hit! That's everything you need to know about Haxorus' best moveset in Pokemon Go!

