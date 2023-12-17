Best moveset for Froslass in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Here’s a breakdown of the best moveset for Ice/Ghost-type Pokemon Froslass in Pokemon Go. Plus, we go over whether the Gen IV Pokemon can hang in PvP play.

Gen IV of Pokemon brought forward a second type of evolution for Snorunt. That Pokemon was Froslass, an Ice/Ghost-type that only certain Snorunt can turn into in Pokemon Go.

Those who have a new Froslass in Pokemon Go might be wondering what moveset one should give the Ice/Ghost-type creature. Luckily, we can help with that.

Here’s a look at what moves work best for Froslass in Pokemon Go.

Froslass’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players should equip Froslass with Powder Snow for its Fast Move, and Avalanche and Shadow Ball as Charged Moves.

Froslass can only learn one of two different Fast Moves. Both are STAB options, but Powder Snow’s slightly higher DPS (5.0) gives it the edge over Hex.

Avalanche and Shadow Ball are the go-to Charged Moves for Froslass, as both have the best Power and each gets the STAB bonus.

All moves Froslass can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s an overview of all the moves that Froslass can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Powder Snow (Ice/STAB)

Hex (Ghost/STAB)

Charged Moves

Crunch (Dark)

Shadow Ball (Ghost/STAB)

Triple Axel (Ice/STAB

Avalanche (Ice/STAB)

Is Froslass any good?

Froslass does get the better of fellow Snorunt evolution form Glalie in Great League action. In fact, Froslass is actually one of the better Ice-types that can be chosen for that particular format.

Froslass ranked #97 in PvPoke‘s December 2023 Great League ranking. However, Froslass gets quickly outclassed in the Ultra League, where other more powerful Pokemon reign supreme.

