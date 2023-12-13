Best moveset for Baxcalibur in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Here’s a breakdown of the best moveset for Baxcalibur in Pokemon Go, plus whether the Ice/Dragon-type is good for PvP play.

Generation 9 introduced Pokemon fans to Baxcalibur, a pseudo-Legendary that is the final evolutionary form of Frigibax.

Baxcalibur can be a force to be reckoned with in the mainline console games, but is that the case in the mobile title, Pokemon Go? The short answer is yes, but not in all formats.

So, here’s a look at the best moveset for Baxcalibur in Pokemon Go, along with an overview of its power in online play.

Baxcalibur’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players should equip Baxcalibur with Dragon Breath for its Fast Move, as well as Avalanche and Dragon Claw as Charged Moves.

Since Baxcalibur is a Dragon/Ice-type Pokemon, it gets the STAB bonus for both Ice and Dragon-type moves, making it quite a unique creature in the franchise.

Dragon Breath has a slightly higher EPS (6.0) than Ice Fang (5.0), hence why it’s the prime choice over the latter, even though the two have the same DPS.

As for the Charged Moves, Avalanche is an overpowering move that can do a great deal of damage at a low cost of energy. Couple that with Dragon Claw and trainers have access to two good STAB moves.

All moves Baxcalibur can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s an overview of all the moves that Baxcalibur can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Ice Fang (Ice/STAB)

Dragon Breath (Dragon/STAB)

Charged Moves

Dragon Claw (Dragon/STAB)

Blizzard (Ice/STAB)

Outrage (Dragon/STAB)

Avalanche (Ice/STAB)

Icy Wind (Ice/STAB)

Is Baxcalibur any good?

XL Baxcalibur is one of the best Pokemon that can be used in the Master League, even though it’s not a Legendary. The Pokemon ranked #22 in PvPoke‘s Master League power rankings as of December 2023.

There are, however, better Ice-type options available for the Great League, like Dewgong. And as for the Ultra League, that’s also the case. Baxcalibur ranked #175 as of December 2023.

