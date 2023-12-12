Best moveset for Dewgong for Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Here’s an overview of the best moveset for Dewgong in Pokemon Go, plus whether it has any relevancy in the PvP meta.

Dewgong can be considered one of the OG Pokemon, given that the Water/Ice-type first made its debut in the Kanto region.

Much like in many of the console games, Pokemon Go players can evolve Seel and get themselves a Dewgong. But what exactly is the best moveset for Dewgong?

Here’s a look at the best moveset for Dewgong in Pokemon Go.

Bulbapedia

Dewgong’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players should equip Dewgong with Ice Shard as its Fast Move, with Icy Wind and Drill Run as Charged Moves.

Ice Shard is the clear pick for the Fast Move, as it has the best Energy stat and can help set up big players later on in a match.

And as for the Charged Moves, Icy Wind gives Dewgong a much-needed STAB move that doesn’t cost all that much. Drill Run doesn’t offer the STAB, but it does do good damage.

All moves Dewgong can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s an overview of all the moves that Dewgong can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Ice Shard (Ice)

Frost Breath (Ice)

Iron Tail (Steel)

Charged Moves

Drill Run (Ground)

Blizzard (Ice)

Aqua Jet (Water)

Water Pulse (Water)

Liquidation (Water)

Aurora Beam (Ice)

Icy Wind (Ice)

Is Dewgong any good?

Dewgong doesn’t have enough power to be a threat in Ultra League. However, the Water/Ice-type is quite good for the Great League.

Dewgong ranked #72 in PvPoke‘s Great League ranking as of December 2023. While there are plenty of good Water-type Pokemon that can be used in the Great League, very few Ice-types — aside from Walrein, Abomsnow, Arctibax, and Alolan Sandslash — have the potency that Dewgong does.

But as mentioned earlier, Dewgong doesn’t hold up well against more powerful threats in the Ultra League. The Water/Ice-type ranked #246 in the Ultra League as of December 2023.

