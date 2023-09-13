How to get Aipom & Ambipom in Pokemon Violet DLC: Location & evolution method

Aipom has been added to Pokemon Violet with the game’s DLC. Here, we’ll show you where to find Aipom in Violet, and how to evolve Aipom into Ambipom.

Aipom and Ambipom are among the list of returning Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s first expansion, but getting them won’t be as easy as others.

For example, Ambipom’s evolution method is a little different from just leveling up – making it a unique monster to cross off your Pokedex.

So, let’s take a look at Aipom’s spawn location and how it evolves.

Aipom spawn location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In the southeast of the Kitakami map, right in the bottom corner, Aipom spawns near Reveler’s Road. You can only catch it in Pokemon Violet, as it’s an exclusive.

Reveler’s Road is across the river from Mossfell Confluence, near a mud track. Have a look around there and you should find an Aipom at some stage.

Nintendo Here’s where you need to go to find Aipom’s spawn location.

How to evolve Aipom evolve into Ambipom

Aipom evolves with a different method to many other Pokemon. If you want to evolve it into Ambipom, you will need to learn the move Double Hit with Aipom.

You don’t need to reach a certain level to complete its evolution, making it a unique evolution method.

When does Aipom learn Double Hit?

Aipom learns Double Hit at level 32, and Scarlet & Violet make it easy to relearn moves if you miss one.

Is Aipom in Pokemon Scarlet?

Aipom and its evolution, Ambipom, are both Pokemon Violet exclusives – so they are NOT in Pokemon Scarlet.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding these monsters in Scarlet & Violet. Check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

