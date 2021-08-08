When is Sylveon coming to Pokemon Unite? Release date, moves, more

Popular Fairy-type, Sylveon, is rumored to be coming to Pokemon Unite sometime in the near future. Here is everything we know about the Eeveelution in the TiMi Studios MOBA.

Ever since its introduction in Gen VI, Sylveon has been a fan-favorite Eevee evolution, largely thanks to its cute design. And it might be coming to Pokemon Unite.

Dataminers discovered code for the Fairy-type in the game’s update files, and have even found what could be its moveset. Here’s what we know so far.

Contents:

Sylveon in Pokemon Unite?

On July 26, Pokemon reporter Eclipse posted a series of tweets about a Unite datamine, claiming that strings of code were found for a whole list of ‘mon – including Blissey and Sylveon.

“All these Pokémon are from the latest UNITE Beta before official launch – Ver. 0.3.0.2,” they said. “So while we can be certain that recently they tested Blissey & Sylveon as new Playable Character, the same can’t be said for the rest.”

The code showed the Eeveelution was tested as a playable Pokemon, but aside from that, no other details – such as moves or a potential release date – emerged.

All these Pokémon are from the latest UNITE Beta before official launch – Ver. 0.3.0.2 So while we can be certain that recently they tested Blissey & Sylveon as new Playable Character, the same can't be said for the rest.

These Mons could see light as Wild, Playable or scrapped. — Eclipse 🌑 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝐤𝖗𝖆𝖎 𝖀𝖒𝖇𝖗𝖆! (@eclipse_tt) July 26, 2021

Sylveon’s moves in Pokemon Unite

On July 29, Eclipse posted further, revealing that dataminers had unearthed code for Sylveon’s moves in Pokemon Unite. The list is as follows:

Swift

Psyshock

Hyper Voice

Attract

Draining Kiss

Fairy Wind

Pokemon leaker LordLax actually tweeted about the Fairy-type’s moves in June, before the game was even released, alongside a photo of the code strings. So it’s something that’s been floating around for a while, but no role has been defined yet.

Hey guys Sylveon and greedent have been leaked playable via iant on discord Sylveons moves are as follows Swift – Psyshock / Hyper Voice, Attract – Draining Kiss / Fairy Wind and greedents moves are as follows Greedent : Thief – Covet / Gyro Ball, Defense Curl – Stuff Cheeks pic.twitter.com/D4xLzPnGoV — LordLax||Pokemon unite leaks|| (@PokemonuniteL) June 22, 2021

Pokemon Unite Sylveon release date

At the time of writing, there’s been no official confirmation that Sylveon is coming to Pokemon Unite, so obviously there’s no release date set either. TiMi Studios has revealed Blastoise and an unknown fighter will be the next two released, but all signs point to Blissey being the mystery ‘mon.

Whether the Eeveelution will come after that remains to be seen – if it’ll even release at all. And it goes without saying, but make sure to take all leaks and rumors with a grain of salt because even though code indicates something, developers can change plans.