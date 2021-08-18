When is Mamoswine coming to Pokemon Unite?

The Sinnoh wooly mammoth is the next character to join the TiMi Studios MOBA. Here is everything we know about when Mamoswine is coming to Pokemon Unite.

During the August Pokemon Presents for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Pokemon Unite fans were surprised when two new characters were announced for the TiMi Studios MOBA.

While popular Eevee Fairy-type Sylveon had previously been leaked by a datamine, Mamoswine came as a complete shock to many. Here is when the tusked beast is joining the fight.

Mamoswine Pokemon Unite announced

Although the Pokemon Presents on August 18th was for the Sinnoh remakes and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon Unite got a major announcement with the reveal of two new characters.

In a surprise trailer, Kalos’ Sylveon and Gen IV’s Mamoswine were shown off as the next fighters to join the Nintendo MOBA. The short video also gave us a brief glimpse of their first gameplay footage.

“Beauty & brawn! Dashing and devastating! Majestic and… massive? Sylveon and Mamoswine make their appearance!” the announcement for the Pokemon read.

(Topic starts at 01:30)

Mamoswine Pokemon Unite release date

Unfortunately, a concrete release date was not given for Mamoswine. The Swinub evolution was announced alongside Sylveon with no date attached to the trailer or graphics promoting their reveal.

The official social media account for TiMi Studios however tweeted out a brief statement that read “Stay tuned for more details on when they’ll show up on the shores of Aeos Island!”

If we had to guess, Mamoswine is releasing sometime in September. Despite being available in the beta, Kanto starter Blastoise has yet to make its debut and is surely the next character.

Mamoswine Pokemon Unite moves

Unlike Sylveon who had all its moves leaked in a datamine, Mamoswine came as a complete surprise to fans. At the time of writing, we do not know what its moves and abilities are.

However, based on the color scheming of its profile, we can speculate that the wooly mammoth is a Supporter ‘mon. So far, this has been an accurate way to predict a character’s team role.