All Heart Scale locations in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are filled with items that trainers will want to get their hands on, including the rare Heart Scales. Here’s everywhere you can find them in the new Gen 4 remakes.

The Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes have brought back one of the game’s most beloved eras. With it comes many of the series’ more niche items and quests that players may have forgotten.

One such item is the Heart Scale, which is key for those looking to relearn certain moves with the Move Relearner.

Lucky for you, we have all the Heart Scale locations in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl right here in this handy guide.

Heart Scale locations: Route 212

The first place you can find a Heart Scale in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is Route 212.

Simply enter the route from the right side and traverse through the muck until you find this pocket in the image above.

This is arguably the easiest way to find Heart Scale, but don’t worry, there are more just in case you need them!

Heart Scale locations: Route 214

The second Heart Scale location is located at Route 214 near the trainers.

Simply run down to the route from the top entrance and make your way through the trainers until you find an empty patch of grass.

Engage with that empty patch and, voila, another Heart Scale!

Heart Scale locations: Underground

For other Heart Scales outside of Route 212 and 214, you’ll have to go underground.

In the Grand Underground, players will be able to dig for treasure. One of the many treasures players can stumble upon when digging is a Heart Scale!

With that, you should be all set to collect these rare items in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. But, use them wisely!

