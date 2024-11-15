Pokemon TCG Pocket: All currency types explained & how to get them

Pokemon TCG Pocket has a plethora of different currencies, and here’s a list of all of them along with their details.

With plenty of full-art and rare cards to collect, as well as various features to enjoy, Pokemon TCG Pocket has quickly become a massive hit. The thing is… if you progress through the game long enough, you’ll likely feel overwhelmed with the amount of currency it has.

It’s important to know how these currencies work, as you don’t want to accidentally make a mistake that can ruin your account.

So, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about all the currencies in the game, including what they’re used for and how you can obtain them below.

All Pokemon TCG Pocket currencies explained

Currently, there are a total of 11 currencies in the game, all of which have different purposes. Some of them can be used to purchase accessories from the shop, but there are also others that can help you obtain more cards in the long run.

Poke Gold

The Pokemon Company The Poke Gold icon as seen in-game.

Poke Gold is a currency that can be used to buy cosmetics, shop bundles, Pack Hourglasses, and others. This can be obtained by purchasing it with real money, but players can also earn it as a reward for leveling up – though you won’t get as much.

Pack Hourglass

The Pokemon Company Pack Hourglass is one of the most important currencies to get more cards.

The Pack Hourglass is an essential currency used to reduce the time to recover your stamina, reducing the time to open more booster packs. Obtaining this currency requires you to level up and complete missions, but you can also purchase it in the shop.

Wonder Hourglass

The Pokemon Company / Dexerto If you’re lucky, you can snag a rare card just from the Wonder Pick feature.

Wonder Hourglass is very similar to Pack Hourglass. However, instead of reducing the time to open more booster packs, the currency applies to the Wonder Pick feature, where you can obtain a card at random from another player’s set. Leveling up and completing missions will reward you with Wonder Hourglasses.

Shop Ticket

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company You can get Shop Tickets from the Lapras event in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

The Shop Ticket currency is used to purchase various items in the Shop, whether that be accessories, promo cards, Wonder Hourglass, and more.

Players can earn Shop Tickets by completing Pokedex missions, participating in events, obtaining and registering cards, clearing Solo battles, and even saying thanks to the user whom you chose to Wonder Pick.

Special Shop Ticket

The Special Shop Ticket pretty much functions similarly to Shop Ticket, the only difference being that this currently allows you to purchase special cosmetics available in the shop. You can get this currency by recycling duplicates of one, two, and three-rarity cards as well as gold crown cards.

Premium Ticket

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company Some of the Promo Cards you can get in TCG Pocket.

The Premium Ticket currency can be exchanged for promo cards and various cosmetics from the shop. Only those who are subscribed to the Premium Pass can obtain this currency, as it is part of the Premium Missions rewards.

Pack Points

The Pokemon Company / Dexerto The Pack Points exchange screen allows you to craft cards.

The Pack Points currency is used to craft your own cards. This currency is really important as it allows you to get the card you want in a guaranteed way to build your deck, instead of having to rely on opening booster packs. You can get Pack Points by opening booster packs, each of them giving you five.

Emblem Ticket

As the name suggests, the Emblem Ticket is used to purchase various themed emblems, which function as a cosmetic you can display on your profile and show off to other players. To earn Emblem Tickets, players will have to complete Themed collections and Dex missions in-game.

Event Shop Ticket

The Event Shop Ticket is a currency that players can use to get their hands on exclusive items and cosmetics from events.

This means that it can only be earned during events, generally by completing event missions. However, it doesn’t rule out the possibility of it being available in Wonder Pick events as Bonus Picks.

Shinedust

Shinedust in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Then there’s Shinedust, essentially a currency that you can use to craft Flairs for your Pokemon cards. Giving your cards Flairs will not change their stats, but instead imbue them with unique visuals.

Getting Shinedust is pretty straightforward, as you can obtain it by opening duplicate cards. Other than that, you can get them from completing missions and achievements.

Advance Ticket

Unlike all the other currencies, the Advance Ticket can’t actually be used yet as of now – and it’s unclear what exactly this is for. It could be part of a future update that was brought up earlier. All players who log in between October 30, 2024, and January 30, 2025, will automatically receive this as a reward.

That sums up all the currencies in Pokemon TCG Pocket. We’ll be sure to keep you updated if there’s more to come in the game. While you’re here, check out the best cards, all secret missions, and how you can battle friends.