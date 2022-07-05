All Gen 8 Pokemon & Galarian forms in Pokemon Go so far

Gen 8 Pokemon are slowly being released in Pokemon Go, but which creatures from Sword & Shield’s Galar region Pokedex are currently available? Let’s find out.
There are hundreds of Pokemon to catch in Niantic’s popular mobile app Pokemon Go, with new species being added to the game’s Pokedex all the time through limited-time events and Special Research stories.
Gen 8 features 96 new species, which mostly originate from Sword & Shield’s Galar region (including the DLC expansions The Crown Tundra and The Isle of Armor) but also the recently-released Legends Arceus.
Below, you’ll find all of the Gen 8 Pokemon currently available in Pokemon Go, as well as all of the Galarian forms that have made their debut in the game so far.
All Gen 8 Pokemon in the Pokemon Go Pokedex
Here are all of the Gen 8 Pokemon that have debuted in Pokemon Go so far:
|Number
|Pokemon
|Sprite
|Type
|819
|Skwovet
|Normal
|820
|Greedent
|Normal
|831
|Wooloo
|Normal
|832
|Dubwool
|Normal
|862
|Obstagoon
|Dark/Normal
|863
|Perrserker
|Steel
|865
|Sirfetch’d
|Fighting
|866
|Mr Rime
|Ice/Psychic
|867
|Runerigus
|Ground/Ghost
|870
|Falinks
|Fighting
|888
|Zacian
|Fairy
|889
|Zamazenta
|Fighting
|893
|Zarude
|Dark/Grass
As you can see from the table above, there are currently only 13 species from the Gen 8 Pokedex available to catch in Pokemon Go. More will be added in future events, so keep an eye out for them.
- Read More: Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go
Some of these Pokemon can only be caught under certain circumstances, like Zaciana and Zamazenta which can only be caught as Raid Bosses, or the Mythical Zarude which is a Special Research reward.
All Galarian forms in the Pokemon Go Pokedex
Here are all of the Galarian forms that have debuted in Pokemon Go so far:
|Pokedex Number
|Pokemon
|Type
|52
|Galarian Meowth
|Steel
|77
|Galarian Ponyta
|Psychic
|78
|Galarian Rapidash
|Psychic/Fairy
|79
|Galarian Slowpoke
|Psychic
|80
|Galarian Slowbro
|Poison/Psychic
|83
|Galarian Farfetch’d
|Fighting
|110
|Galarian Weezing
|Poison/Fairy
|122
|Galarian Mr Mime
|Psychic/Ice
|199
|Galarian Slowking
|Poison/Psychic
|263
|Galarian Zigzagoon
|Dark/Normal
|264
|Galarian Linoone
|Dark/Normal
|554
|Galarian Darumaka
|Ice
|555
|Galarian Darmanitan
|Ice
|562
|Galarian Yamask
|Ghost/Ground
|618
|Galarian Stunfisk
|Ground/Steel
As these are regional variants of existing Pokemon, they aren’t technically considered ‘new’ species in the Galar region. That’s why they’re listed under the same Pokedex number as their original forms.
Having said that, most of these Galarian forms will have alternate types and attacks to choose from, so you’ll need to pay attention to their differences before using them in PVP Battles or Raids.
That’s everything you need to know about the Gen 8 Pokemon in Pokemon Go! We’ll keep this list updated as more species make their debuts, so make sure you come back soon.
