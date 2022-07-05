All Gen 8 Pokemon & Galarian forms in Pokemon Go so far

Daniel Megarry . 6 hours ago

Gen 8 Pokemon are slowly being released in Pokemon Go, but which creatures from Sword & Shield’s Galar region Pokedex are currently available? Let’s find out.

There are hundreds of Pokemon to catch in Niantic’s popular mobile app Pokemon Go, with new species being added to the game’s Pokedex all the time through limited-time events and Special Research stories.

Gen 8 features 96 new species, which mostly originate from Sword & Shield’s Galar region (including the DLC expansions The Crown Tundra and The Isle of Armor) but also the recently-released Legends Arceus.

Below, you’ll find all of the Gen 8 Pokemon currently available in Pokemon Go, as well as all of the Galarian forms that have made their debut in the game so far.

All Gen 8 Pokemon in the Pokemon Go Pokedex

Here are all of the Gen 8 Pokemon that have debuted in Pokemon Go so far:

Number Pokemon Sprite Type 819 Skwovet Normal 820 Greedent Normal 831 Wooloo Normal 832 Dubwool Normal 862 Obstagoon Dark/Normal 863 Perrserker Steel 865 Sirfetch’d Fighting 866 Mr Rime Ice/Psychic 867 Runerigus Ground/Ghost 870 Falinks Fighting 888 Zacian Fairy 889 Zamazenta Fighting 893 Zarude Dark/Grass

As you can see from the table above, there are currently only 13 species from the Gen 8 Pokedex available to catch in Pokemon Go. More will be added in future events, so keep an eye out for them.

Read More: Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Some of these Pokemon can only be caught under certain circumstances, like Zaciana and Zamazenta which can only be caught as Raid Bosses, or the Mythical Zarude which is a Special Research reward.

All Galarian forms in the Pokemon Go Pokedex

Here are all of the Galarian forms that have debuted in Pokemon Go so far:

Pokedex Number Pokemon Type 52 Galarian Meowth Steel 77 Galarian Ponyta Psychic 78 Galarian Rapidash Psychic/Fairy 79 Galarian Slowpoke Psychic 80 Galarian Slowbro Poison/Psychic 83 Galarian Farfetch’d Fighting 110 Galarian Weezing Poison/Fairy 122 Galarian Mr Mime Psychic/Ice 199 Galarian Slowking Poison/Psychic 263 Galarian Zigzagoon Dark/Normal 264 Galarian Linoone Dark/Normal 554 Galarian Darumaka Ice 555 Galarian Darmanitan Ice 562 Galarian Yamask Ghost/Ground 618 Galarian Stunfisk Ground/Steel

As these are regional variants of existing Pokemon, they aren’t technically considered ‘new’ species in the Galar region. That’s why they’re listed under the same Pokedex number as their original forms.

Having said that, most of these Galarian forms will have alternate types and attacks to choose from, so you’ll need to pay attention to their differences before using them in PVP Battles or Raids.

That’s everything you need to know about the Gen 8 Pokemon in Pokemon Go! We’ll keep this list updated as more species make their debuts, so make sure you come back soon.

