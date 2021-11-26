Evolution stones are a key part of the Pokemon experience and we’ve got the only guide you’ll need for your roster of fighters with our guide to all Evolution Stone locations in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Tracking down every evolution stone can be an annoying task but having the locations laid out in front of you does make things a bit easier.

Whether you’re looking to turn your Chansey into a Blissey or a Nuzleaf into Shiftry, this is everything you need to know to evolve your favorites in the new-look Diamond and Pearl.

All Evolution stone locations in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

How to get Fire Stone

Two Fire Stones can be found in Ironworks, with one being tucked off to the side of the maze of booster pads, and the other being held by Fuego.

You’ll have to navigate through the maze to speak with him before receiving your reward.

How to get Thunder Stone

In order to find the Thunder Stone, you’ll need to travel to Sunyshore City and look around for a rocky pathway behind the big tower.

Thunder Stones can also be dug up from underground, but committing to that strategy could be time-intensive, so do so at your own risk.

How to get Leaf Stone

You can retrieve the Leaf Stone from the Floaroma Meadow just north of Floaroma Town. There will be a Pokeball holding the stone sitting in the middle of the meadow.

How to get Water Stone

For the Water Stone, you’ll need to go surfing off of the edge of Route 213, the road that connects Pastoria City to the Valor Lakefront. The stone will be behind two trainers in the middle of the labyrinthine path that leads you through the rocks.

How to get Shiny Stone

The Shiny Stone is at the tip-top of the cavern located at the center of Iron Island. You’ll have to find three total elevators to make it all the way up to the stone.

When you make it to the right place, the Shiny Stone will be sitting on the right-hand side ready to be collected.

How to get Dusk Stone

The easiest Dusk Stone to collect is the one hidden in storage at the Galactic Warehouse, but you’ll need to pick up the Storage Key to access it.

Alternatively, there’s another Dusk Stone trapped by the boulder blockade on Victory Road, but you’ll have to have a pokemon with Strength if you want to reach it.

How to get Dawn Stone

One Dawn Stone option is the rock wall on Route 225 inside the Battle Zone. You’ll have to maneuver through a small grassy area to reach the wall, but the stone rests atop a small ledge next to an NPC.

Another one of these stones can be found in the Snowpoint Underground of Whiteout Cave all the way to the bottom left of the playable area.

How to get Oval Stone

Finding an Oval Stone is fairly easy, as you’ll be able to pick one up from the second floor of the Lost Tower.

There will be a trainer waiting for you on the other side of the ball, but that should be the only obstacle blocking your path.

How to get the Everstone

The Everstone can be traded for in Snowpoint City at the northwestern-most house in the city. In the house, Mindy will ask you to trade a Medicham in exchange for a Haunter holding the item.

That's all you need to know about the Evolution Stone locations!

