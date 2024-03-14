GamingPalworld

How to get & farm Electric Organs in Palworld

Palworld How to Get Electric Organ Location and FarmingPocketpair

Electric Organs hold significant value in Palworld’s crafting system, serving as essential resources for making beneficial items. Here’s everything you need to know about the crafting material, from its whereabouts to the most effective farming techniques.

Palworld, a game blending classic monster-taming with intense survival elements, has garnered a global following. As you advance, expect to capture numerous Pals, fortify your base, tackle formidable bosses, and amass resources.

One of the most essential resources in Palworld is Electric Organs as they can be used to create some of the most complicated devices in the game, including Power Generators and Electric Pylons. If you’re wondering exactly how you can get Electric Organs and the best farming locations for them, we’ve got you covered right here.

How to get Electric Organs in Palworld

The easiest way to get Electric Organs in the game is to purchase them from the Wandering Merchant for 200 Gold each. This merchant can be found at the Small Settlement, west of the Plateau of Beginnings, the island where most players begin their adventure.

palworld small settlementPOCKET PAIR, INC
The Small Settlement is on the west side of the Plateau of Beginnings.

Like many other resources, Electric Organs can be obtained as drops for killing particular Pals, however, if you have enough money at your disposal, is fastest to buy them from a Wandering Merchant. If you don’t have any gold, you can sell some items to him first.

Remember that if he’s nowhere to be found, it means that he’s on the move and will pass by your base.

How to farm Electric Organs in Palworld

Electric Organs can be received as a drop from defeating or catching any Electric-type Pal in Palworld.

The most reliable way of farming them is to defeat Sparkit, the weakest Electric-type Pal available in the game. It can be found both in a vertical stretch of the Windswept Hills, west of the Tower of the Rayne Syndicate and in the Twilight Dunes, the large desert surrounding the Anubis’ Boss encounter.

palworld sparkit locationPOCKET PAIR, INC
The two locations where Sparkit can be found in Palworld, the most reliable source of Electric Organs.

Though Sparkit is a great and easy choice for farming Electric Organs in Palworld it is not the only viable option.

Here’s the complete list of all the Electric-type Pals that will drop Electric Organs:

  • Beakon (#73)
  • Dazzi (#62)
  • Grizzbolt (#103)
  • Jolthog (#12)
  • Mossanda Lux (#33B)
  • Orserk (#106)
  • Rayhound (#60)
  • Relaxaurus Lux (#85B)
  • Sparkit (#7)
  • Univolt (#56)

To optimize the process of farming Electric Organs it is recommended to ride a mobile Pal like Eikthyrdeer or Nitewing. This will greatly speed up how fast you can reach and chain enemies together to collect materials.

What are Electric Organs used for in Palworld?

Unlike some materials, Electric Organs are used for many things around Palworld. Some can be trivial, such as decorative Lamps or Chandeliers, while others are actually crucial for the development of the game, like Power Generators or weapons.

Here are all the recipes that require Electric Organs in the game:

CATEGORYITEMINGREDIENTSUSELEVELTECH REQUIRED
DefensesElectric Mine– 2 Electric Organ
– 5 Ingot		Electrocutes anyone who steps on itLv. 33– 2 Technology Points
InfrastructurePower Generator– 20 Electric Organ
– 50 Ingot		Storages Pal’s electricity to power your baseLv. 26– 3 Technology Points
LightingAntique Brown Floor Lamp– 3 Electric Organ
– 30 Wood
– 3 Nail		A decorative lamp that provides lightLv. 34– Requires a Power Generator to work
– 1 Technology Point
LightingAntique Red Floor Lamp– 3 Electric Organ
– 30 Wood
– 3 Nail		A decorative lamp that provides lightLv. 34– Requires a Power Generator to work
– 1 Technology Point
LightingCeiling Lamp– 3 Electric Organ
– 20 Ingot
– 3 Nail		A decorative lamp that provides lightLv. 27– Requires a Power Generator to work
– 1 Technology Point
LightingChandelier– 3 Electric Organ
– 30 Wood
– 3 Nail		A decorative lamp that provides lightLv. 34– Requires a Power Generator to work
– 1 Technology Point
LightingDouble Street Lamp– 3 Electric Organ
– 20 Ingot
– 3 Nail		A decorative lamp that provides lightLv. 40– Requires a Power Generator to work
– 1 Technology Point
LightingLamp– 3 Electric Organ
– 20 Wood
– 10 Ingot
– 3 Nail		A decorative lamp that provides lightLv. 26– Requires a Power Generator to work
– 1 Technology Point
LightingRetro Street Lamp– 3 Electric Organ
– 20 Ingot
– 3 Nail		A decorative lamp that provides lightLv. 40– Requires a Power Generator to work
– 1 Technology Point
LightingSimple Street Lamp– 3 Electric Organ
– 20 Ingot
– 3 Nail		A decorative lamp that provides lightLv. 40– Requires a Power Generator to work
– 1 Technology Point
LightingStylish Street Lamp– 3 Electric Organ
– 20 Ingot
– 3 Nail		A decorative lamp that provides lightLv. 40– Requires a Power Generator to work
– 1 Technology Point
LightingWall Lamp– 3 Electric Organ
– 30 Wood
– 3 Nail		A decorative lamp that provides lightLv. 34– Requires a Power Generator to work
– 1 Technology Point
FurnitureEmergency Exit Sign Set– 1 Electric Organ
– 1 Polymer		Decorative furnitureLv. 42– 1 Technology Point
Pal GearBeakon Saddle– 20 Electric Organ
– 20 Leather
– 20 Ingot
– 25 Paldium Fragment
– 10 Cloth		Saddle to safely ride BeakonLv. 34– Catching a Beakon
– 3 Technology Points
– Pal Gear Workbench
Pal GearHelzephyr Saddle– 20 Electric Organ
– 30 Leather
– 30 Paldium Fragment
– 10 Cloth
– 30 Refined Ingot		Saddle to safely ride HelzephyrLv. 33– Catching a Helzephyr
– 4 Technology Points
– Pal Gear Workbench
Pal GearJolthog’s Gloves– 5 Electric Organ
– 5 Paldium Fragment
– 5 Cloth		Special gloves for handling Jolthog.Lv. 8– Catching a Jolthog
– 1 Technology Point
– Pal Gear Workbench
Pal GearRayhound Saddle– 15 Electric Organ
– 20 Leather
– 20 Ingot
– 25 Paldium Fragment
– 20 Leather		Saddle to safely ride RayhoundLv. 26– Catching a Rayhound
– 2 Technology Points
– Pal Gear Workbench
Pal GearSuzaku Saddle– 20 Electric Organ
– 20 Leather
– 20 Ingot
– 25 Paldium Fragment
– 10 Cloth		Saddle to safely ride SuzakuLv. 40– Catching a Suzaku
– 4 Technology Points
– Pal Gear Workbench
Pal GearUnivolt Saddle– 10 Electric Organ
– 10 Leather
– 5 Ingot
– 15 Paldium Fragment		Saddle to safely ride UnivoltLv. 14
– Catching a Univolt
– 1 Technology Point
– Pal Gear Workbench
WeaponShock Grenade– 1 Electric Organ
– 10 Fiber
– 10 Stone		Mid-range combat weapon that detonates on impact, dealing damage and electrifying its surroundingsLv. 32– 2 Technology Points
– Weapon Workbench
WeaponStun Baton– 20 Electric Organ
– 20 Ingot		Close-range weapon that sends an electric jolt at contact.Lv. 22– 2 Technology Points
– High Quality Workbench
OtherElectric Pylon– 30 Electric Organ
– 100 Ingot
– 20 Circuit Board		Improves the Generating Electricity efficiency of PalsLv. 48– 2 Technology Points

Check our other guides below for more Palworld content:

